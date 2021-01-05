Teresa Aveson receives the Robert J. Uplinger Award

The Apalachin Lions presented the Robert J. Uplinger Award to Teresa Aveson at her home on Dec. 14, 2020. Aveson was awarded for her on-going support to the Apalachin Lions Special Olympics program for more than 25 years.

A Lions Club or District presents the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award (referred to as the “RJU Award”) to a Lion or non-Lion member of the community that has demonstrated a commitment to service over a period of time and that embodies the ideals of the Lions motto, “We Serve”.

This significant recognition is offered through donations to the New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation, which provides matching grants to Lions Clubs for projects that benefit their local communities. The award includes an engraved plaque, lapel pin and letter of recognition.

The RJU Award is named after Robert J. Uplinger, the first Lion from New York to be International President of Lions Clubs International.