‘Eating for Health and Happiness’ via Zoom on January 5

“Eating for Health and Happiness,” with University of Rochester’s Medical Center Dietician Educator, Elizabeth Keirstead, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. on Zoom hosted by the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego. This free event is open to the public.

Did you ever wonder why milk is no longer sold in glass containers? What are the benefits of eating chocolate after a workout? What’s new in nutrition labeling these days? What is the DASH diet? What is the Mediterranean Diet? Is there an app or a website that can help a person to be more healthy? What questions do you have about food and nutrition?

Join friends and neighbors from Owego for a “Question & Answer” conversation. Keirstead, whose specialty is helping patients in their Cardiac Rehab and with Diabetes, will answer your questions and lead a conversation about food.

Keirstead received her BS in Human Resources and Family Studies from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 1989, with completion of a year internship from St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. She received her CDE (Certified Diabetes Educator Certification) in 2016. She lives in Greece, N.Y. with her spouse, Michael, and they have two adult children.

Zoom Meeting ID: 884 9910 6722 Password: FPUC

All are welcome and invited to attend.