What’s Happening for the week of January 3, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JANUARY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Annual Meeting, 4 p.m. in the Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego. Public attendees should join using Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85124263297?pwd=V1F1SWhmMUpNcFNpM2FyNWFtUjBHQT09, use the Meeting ID: 851 2426 3297 and Passcode: 160427.

For more information, contact Christine Curtis, IDA executive administrator, by calling (607) 687-8259 or by email to curtisc@tiogacountyny.gov.

iPad/Phone-Basics for the New User, 3 p.m. through the GFJ Library Tech Center. This workshop is for new iPad/iPhone users. Learn how to navigate, install and organize apps. Find out what your Control Panel can do. Participants will be encouraged to ask questions through the online chat feature. Please make sure your device is updated to IOS14. Visit https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter to join a class.