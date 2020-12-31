County releases geographic location of COVID cases

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, reported the Tioga County Public Health Department released the following information today regarding new COVID-19 positive cases by towns reported for the three-week period of Dec. 10 – 30, 2020.

Towns in Tioga County New Covid-19 Positive cases reported 12/10/2020 thru 12/30/2020 Barton 104 Berkshire 9 Candor 48 Newark Valley 14 Nichols 12 Owego 125 Richford 2 Spencer 28 Tioga 21 TOTAL 363