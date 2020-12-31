County releases geographic location of COVID cases

Posted By: psadvert December 31, 2020

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, reported the Tioga County Public Health  Department released the following information today regarding new COVID-19 positive cases by  towns reported for the three-week period of Dec. 10 – 30, 2020.  

Towns in Tioga County New Covid-19 Positive cases reported 12/10/2020 thru 12/30/2020
Barton  104
Berkshire  9
Candor  48
Newark Valley  14
Nichols  12
Owego  125
Richford  2
Spencer  28
Tioga  21
TOTAL  363
