County releases geographic location of COVID cases

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, reported the Tioga County Public Health Department released the following information today regarding new COVID-19 positive cases by towns reported for the three-week period of Dec. 10 – 30, 2020.
|Towns in Tioga County
|New Covid-19 Positive cases reported 12/10/2020 thru 12/30/2020
|Barton
|104
|Berkshire
|9
|Candor
|48
|Newark Valley
|14
|Nichols
|12
|Owego
|125
|Richford
|2
|Spencer
|28
|Tioga
|21
|TOTAL
|363
