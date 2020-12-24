Readers’ Column for the week of December 24, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

A word of caution for the people riding horses on the sidewalk over the viaduct in Van Etten – You are putting yourselves and your horses in a dangerous situation if your horse was spooked by traffic or stepped off the sidewalk into traffic! An alternate route might be a good idea!

This is for the person that wants movies turned into DVD’s. I think Beam Electronics in Apalachin does it.

The new renovated building on Main Street really looks nice but it brings up a concern. Owego needs more parking! This is going to be a problem. There’s no place to park around that building. Please Village of Owego, with the million-dollar grant; please do something about the parking in Owego.

Recently in a Time Magazine article, it discussed the COVID vaccine. It said that the vaccine doesn’t prevent COVID, and that it just helps the symptoms to be less mild, which helps the weight on the healthcare system and hospitals. If this is true, we really need to get this information out to the public so that they still, as the article said, wear masks, social distance, do not have a lot of people in close quarters. I believe people are under the impression that once they get the vaccine they cannot get COVID, and that is not what Time magazine stated. Is this information correct?

I just called Taylor Garbage service. As of Jan. 1 they will not take any recycling at their transfer station.

I found out two things today. My husband was having trouble seeing our regular remote control for the TV. If you call Spectrum, they have a big button remote. We just got it today in the mail and it’s wonderful for people who have a hard time seeing. Also, Taylor Garbage, if people don’t want those great big bins, they have smaller ones. You have to call for them. Two helpful hints, I hope it helps.

How many people in Nichols are hearing the loud boom every night around 10 p.m.? Last night there was one at 1 a.m. and it woke me up. Is anybody else hearing these sounds?

I’m the caller that called in about the trading stamps a few weeks ago. I know they’ve been out of production for almost 50 years. The Victory Markets in Johnson City and Binghamton area issued the green stamps. The Grand Union Corporation issued the blue stamps at the time. There were redemption centers in the Binghamton and Johnson City area, as well as in the valley area of the Triple Cities. I just wish someone would start it up again. I miss the old books of trading stamps.

This is to all the families that live in Tioga County and all the surrounding counties who have lost family members and friends to COVID. Just remember the good times and think and talk about them this holiday season, and hopefully 2021 will be better for us all.

I was traveling on Glenmary Drive this past week and I saw the darndest thing. The county was trimming trees and there was a flagman at either end of the work site, a man in the bucket trimming trees, and there were four guys just standing around doing nothing.

Get real, how many mothers and fathers know what their grown-up sons and daughters do at their jobs or what the companies are. For that matter, how many companies wouldn’t fire employees who went around running off their mouths about company business out in public? An adult person is responsible for his or her own actions.

The weather is here. If you happen to be skidding on ice or snow, put your car in neutral. Don’t try to brake on ice or snow. Put the car in neutral and try to steer the car.

I bet a good number of the people demanding a stay home order for the storm are against the stay at home orders for COVID-19. Bet they can’t comprehend the irrationality of having diametrically opposed positions.

I, too, am getting a lot of 1,2, and 3 ring calls with no one there. Also the telemarketers are getting worse; car insurance, car repair insurance lapsing, you overpaid your utility bill, social security owes you more money, free Christmas ornament, and on and on. New calls every day. I cannot believe that the government can solve a 50-year-old case where a guy called from a payphone that no longer exists but cannot get these buggers, hogwash!

What are we supposed to do with the current red county recycle bins once they stop picking up recycles in 2021? The garbage collection services are providing their own containers, so we don’t need the old ones. I don’t need these things cluttering up the garage. Would someone from the County or Taylor Garbage please respond and tell us how to turn these in or get rid of them.

Am I the only one completely confused about recycling in Tioga County? I know it is no longer being paid for out of our taxes because the fee went up. (We’ll see if what we’ve been charged in the past is deducted from our tax bill.) So the county couldn’t swing a deal with another hauler? It is now up to each resident to find someone? Who exactly and what are the charges for each? We get dropped like this and then we are expected to call around ourselves for quotes? Hasn’t the government in general given us enough burdens these last few months without adding more misery? Every taxpayer should have received a letter with the full story and COMPLETE details, including pricing and frequency of pick-up / amount allowed for ALL OPTIONS.

I need some help from my neighbors in the Sunnyside Drive area of Owego. There is a dog that may be being neglected as I hear it barking for hours at a time, including well into the night. I have driven around the neighborhood and can hear it, but cannot see it. I contacted the SPCA, but they no longer have an investigator to check on animal neglect. They suggested I call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Before I did that, I was hoping to contact the owners. If anyone in this area knows the owners, please let them know the sheriff’s office will be called if their dog continues to bark for hours at a time. The nights are getting colder and this dog should not be left outside.

Would someone have the email address or how to contact WBNG to get the recipes on their morning newscast? I’m looking for the Dec. 15, 2020 recipe for cheesy chili with cornbread. Looks delicious and just right for these chilly wintry days. Respond to this column with the email or recipe itself.

Someone wrote in lately wondering about the numerous phone calls they receive and there’s no one there when they answer. Those are “robo” calls. A machine places calls to a bunch of phones. When you answer, if the person operating the machine has already found a sucker to talk to, they don’t respond. If they do respond, often they will introduce themselves (tape recorded) then ask if you can hear them okay. That’s when a real person picks up their phone, or they switch on a recorded sales pitch. Cure? Hang up immediately if there’s no one there, or don’t answer at all if you don’t recognize the number.

National Political Viewpoints

Hey, here’s this goofy old lady again. I’ve got to know, how come we are getting orders of the virus medicine from China, and yet we can’t get it here for ourselves? What is wrong with this program? We’ve got China tying us to the wall and we always have. You pick up anything, and it’s made in China. Are we illiterate? So lazy we can’t get out and do anything? We’ve got to wise up or we’re not going to wake up. Happy Christmas!

It’s nice to see the law-breaking president is pushing to have Hunter Biden investigated for tax problems, when really the truth of the matter is that when Trump is out of office he probably is going to be arrested for tax fraud and tax evasion. And he’s admitting it now, but he’s using his power to have the DOJ investigate Biden, which is absolutely ridiculous.

The New York Post and witness Bobulinski both broke the story that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden both took millions of dollars from the Chinese. The U.S. Justice Department hid this story, so did Facebook, Google, and the fake news media. President Trump tried to drain this horrendous swamp but the swamp is winning thus far.

Here’s a suggestion for all you republicans; how about the 17 states that are sticking their nose in on the election that should be minding their own business. Why don’t we investigate whether they did everything perfectly, because it’s awfully suspicious that Trump won them? So, I’m thinking there’s a whole lot of fraud and cheating with those votes and they changed Biden votes and gave them to Trump because Trump paid somebody off to cheat; so maybe he didn’t really win the election. Maybe he is illegitimate and he didn’t win the election and we know Trump didn’t. Think about that.

A while ago somebody posted having worked hard and never got what he deserved. I now agree with that person. A fair way to fix this is for the government to tax all wealth over a million dollars and give it to the people that don’t have much. Nobody needs more than a million and it’s not fair to everyone else that has less. Some have nothing, what about them?

I have a news flash for all you republicans that think this election is a fraud. First of all, if you don’t like the way it was conducted and you think it is fraud, don’t ever vote again. That will solve that problem. Second of all, Trump needs to get the message on Jan. 20; we have a new president starting, and he needs to leave the White House.

Those 106 republicans that agree our election should be overturned should move to Russia where they belong. Apparently they don’t believe in a democracy. There was a time the republicans were very patriotic, they had family values, and they were Christians through and through. Now, I don’t know what they are.

Thank you, Donald Trump, for the virus vaccines. Only you could do it. The best president ever!

I remember why I don’t watch the fake Fox news network, because I know they are always speaking to a party of one. They spread his lies; they always lie. I’m watching a news item right now and the three people on there should be ashamed of themselves because they’re spreading lies, lies, and lies. I just don’t understand, but that’s why I don’t watch the fake media. They are all lying and are spreading Trump’s lies. He needs to go away, he’s fired, it’s over, and the Supreme Court ruled.

Does anyone know why Time magazine has Biden and Harris on the cover? I’m guessing that Time magazine is now a comic book.

I know the Hunter Biden story was bad, but I never knew how bad. Now we have all the Biden’s involved with China. They are all crooked and linked with crimes. Thanks to all of you that voted for him. Trump did nothing that would ever come close to this kind of bad doings.

Do you wish to be forced to vaccinate with a horridly pushed through vaccine made in a way that may damage you in many more ways than COVID can? Look up New York Bill A11179T to find out how our state is planning to force this vaccine upon us. Please fight back people. We cannot afford not to.

Hooray, hooray! Joe Biden is our next president. Thank God, God bless America. Hopefully he’ll bring us back to our sanity.

Thank you Donald Trump for Project Warp Speed, the fastest vaccine ever all because of you and your genius. You have saved more lives from COVID and all you get is lies from the liberals. Thank you again Donald Trump. You are truly the greatest president in my lifetime.

More Democrats believe the virus is real and dangerous. Because of that, more Democrats opted to vote by absentee ballot. New York State doesn’t begin counting absentee ballots until after Election Day. So, no, it isn’t at all surprising that Claudia Tenney’s lead shrunk after Election Day.

Counties don’t vote. People vote. Stop with the “more counties voted for X” nonsense. New York’s Hamilton County has 4,400 people and Kings County has 2,500,000. Anyone thinking they should be considered equally is seriously deranged.

If someone put an equal number of ballots for each candidate for an office through a machine and the machine counted them incorrectly you would use the paper ballot count. Do you really think the offended party (both watch the counting) would let the other get away with it? And by the way read up on what really happened, including the fact that it was discovered and was corrected. Hint: it wasn’t the machine’s fault. Someone forgot to reset it before re-feeding repaired ballots.

I anxiously await The Owego Pennysaver every week for its usual dose of humor from ignorant conservatives crying foul over president Trump’s landslide defeat to Joe Biden. I really enjoyed Trump’s loss following the election and have received the added bonus of watching him lose again and again everyday since the election. As he and Giuliani’s bogus lawsuits get thrown out of court one by one, over 60 thus far. I have to say; life just doesn’t get any better than this!

I find it somewhat amusing that the very people who called us snowflakes four years ago are having apoplectic fits over this election. They are willing to take the wins for the Senate and Congress but say there is corruption for President on the very same ballot. Their twisted logic is beyond explanation. With each passing hour they are showing just how shallow and hypocritical they really are. It was so refreshing to hear our President-elect talk in complete, coherent and fact based sentences. It was nice to once again see and hear empathy and concern from our future Commander-in-Chief, something that has been sorely lacking in the current occupant of the White House. Every hour, Trump again and again shows just how petty, pathetic and vengeful he is. Can’t wait for 12:01 on Jan. 20.

In an important move today, evangelical leader Beth Moore, the founder of Living Proof Ministries, a Bible-based women’s group from Houston, Texas, who has almost a million followers on Twitter, tweeted, “I do not believe these days are for mincing words. I’m 63 and a 1/2 years old and I have never seen anything in the United States of America I found more astonishingly seductive and dangerous to the saints of God than Trumpism. This Christian nationalism is not of God. Move back from it. Fellow leaders, we will be held responsible for remaining passive in this day of seduction to save our own skin while the saints we’ve been entrusted to serve are being seduced, manipulated, USED and stirred up into a lather of zeal devoid of the Holy Spirit for political gain.” Heather Cox Richardson, Dec. 14, 2020.

Even if Biden weasels his way into the White House, he needs to know that well over half the country, of all political parties, will see him as illegal, illegitimate, and offensive. He and his son need to be investigated, big time. They both are crooks in need of becoming guests of the Federal facilities, and I don’t mean in D.C.!

In case the Democrats think this election is over, think again. IN ONE COUNTY in Michigan, when a forensic audit of the Dominion voting machines was done by court order, there is a 68% error rate favoring Biden. When an audit is done of all the counties in Michigan, at this rate, Michigan goes to President Trump. Arizona is undertaking the same examination of their machines. Hear this in the mainstream media? Wonder how come?