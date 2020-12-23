Christmas Eve storm to bring heavy rain, warm weather, and possible flooding

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties, including Tioga and surrounding counties in New York, and neighboring counties in Pennsylvania beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, rain develops Thursday, and then becomes heavy at times Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Warm temperatures will lead to significant snowmelt. A combination of snowmelt and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and rise above flood stage.

In a press release received Wednesday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s office responded to this forecast, and reiterated that the amount of rain being predicted, in addition to the snowmelt, could cause issues with flooding in our area.

Tioga County’s Legislative Chairperson, Martha Sauerbrey, reminded residents to prepare for this storm by checking storm drains to be sure they are free from debris, keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and debris so they can be accessed in the event of an emergency, turn around, don’t drown – never drive through standing water, be prepared for power outages and plan accordingly, stay home if you do not have to travel, stay tuned to local media outlets or NOAA radio for weather updates, and dial 511 for road updates or 511NY.org.

Simultaneously, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare for the Christmas Eve storm that will bring heavy rain, lake effect snow, and high winds throughout several regions throughout the state.

For the latest advisories and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.