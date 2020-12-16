Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2020, property located at 156 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Allen Ellsworth to Paul Kollar for $40,000.

On Dec. 2, 2020, property located at 51 Springs St., Village of Waverly, from Clifton and Linda Doane II to Michael Beard and Meaghann Campbell for $143,000.

On Dec. 2, 2020, property located at 66 East Spencer St., Town of Spencer, from Yurgen and Sondra Wemmer to Edward Leed and Abra Rice for $137,000.

On Dec. 2, 2020, property located at 12 King Point Circle South, Town of Owego, from David and Donna Hall Jr. to Thomas Funaro Jr. and Rachel Gordon for $290,000.

On Dec. 3, 2020, property located at 500 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Shelby Mathis to Thomas Weixmann III for $117,000.

On Dec. 3, 2020, property located at 5480 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Ralph Carrozza to Jill Short and David Isham for $169,000.

On Dec. 3, 2020, property located at 40 Snapp Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: Melissa Cogswell As Executrix to Matthew Pardoe for $135,900.

On Dec. 3, 2020, property located at 17 Woodlawn Ave., Village of Owego, from Stephen and Diane Gregory to Timothy and Olivia Bowers for $150,000.

On Dec. 3, 2020, property located at 986 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Jamie Mazzarese to Jonathan and Hannah Woodburn for $214,000.

On Dec. 4, 2020, property located at 109 Allyn Rd., Tioga, from David, Paul, Douglas, Philip and Eric Pipher to William and Mary Canner for $84,000.

On Dec. 4, 2020, property located at Washburn Road, Town of Spencer, from Empire State Land Company LLC to David and Sandra Russell for $59,900.

On Dec. 4, 2020, property located at 22 Brook St., Village of Newark Valley, from Leslie D’Arcy to Jakob Pepper, Zoe Wasserlauf and Jennifer Peyton for $96,000.

On Dec. 7, 2020, property located at 810 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Raymond Thomas to Jason Duke for $13,000.

On Dec. 7, 2020, property located at 414 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from Anthony and Doniel Hanbury to Gary Noe for $30,000.

On Dec. 7, 2020, property located at 4499 St. Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from Keith Kunow to Eileen Woloch for $115,000.

On Dec. 8, 2020, property located at 2426 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Lyle and Marion Carr to Matthew and Melissa Masse for $180,000.

On Dec. 8, 2020, property located at 342 Front St., Village of Owego, from Paul and Carol Cavatio to Teresa Dole for $339,000.

On Dec. 8, 2020, property located at 200 West Ave., Village of Owego, from 200 West Avenue Owego LLC to RJ Corman Distribution Centers LLC for $490,000.

On Dec. 8, 2020, property located at Hickory St., Village of Waverly, from Christine Sheriff As Atty. In Fact, Robert Yetter By Atty. In Fact to David and Jessica Blackwell for $60,770.

On Dec. 8, 2020, property located at 541 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Kenneth and Ashley Hugo to Harry and Kristen Kelly for $159,900.

On Dec. 9, 2020, property located at 37 O’Brien Ave., Town of Owego, from Linh and Cam Tran to Ryan Parliament for $146,808.

On Dec. 9, 2020, property located at 553 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from HOW-MOR Enterprises LLC to WCFMJF Revocable Trust for $91,000.

On Dec. 9, 2020, property located at 905 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Barton, from Robin Darrow to Luke Dumas for $167,000.

On Dec. 9, 2020, property located at 81 Platt St., Village of Nichols, from Betsy James to Chad Trivelpiece and Alexa Sutton for $140,000.