Readers’ Column for the week of December 13, 2020

Lost and Found: Women’s shoulder bag found Dec. 7 along Silk Street in Newark Valley. Grey leather, many zipper compartments. The owner can identify the contents and retrieve at the Tioga County Sheriff’s office, located at Rte. 38N in Owego, by calling 687-1010.

In the middle of a global pandemic, with tens of millions affected and over 1,500,000 dead, the parochial idiots of New York continue to post as if New York State was the only place affected and it’s therefore all Cuomo’s fault. Good grief! How pathetic.

This is a notice to the people who are walking their dogs and not cleaning up after them. I don’t blame the dogs, obviously, but I am sick and tired of running my lawn mower through your dog’s enormous poops, and stepping in the piles of it when I go to my mailbox, especially now that it gets dark so early and I definitely can’t see it. There is a local law, which requires you to carry a bag and clean up after your dog(s), and it is just the polite, thoughtful, moral, kind thing to do. So please do the right thing, and start cleaning up after your dog.

I have seen too many store owners / employees take off masks when no customers are in the store. This is not good because the things you exhale are lingering in the air just as does smoke or a perfume smell, and thus pose a hazard to the next customers that enter. Please stay masked indoors.

Will the young lady who I had the fender-bender with in Vestal on Wednesday at 3:15 please call or email me. You have my phone and email. I gave you all my information and it was cold, you were going to have your dad contact me with yours. Thank you.

Now that you have your recycle bill don’t you wish that the county had kept control? They sure rushed the changeover through in a hurry. Almost looked like it was pre-planned, as the entire board was for it without any comment. Wonder what happened to the Sunshine law. No longer on the books?

Kittens available for adoption. All kittens are spayed / neutered and have all shots. Google Gemini Farm, Rome, Pa. There are several in local foster homes. Adopt a cat or kitten today!

To the person that wanted to know the name of a seamstress, I have the number of a woman named Jean. She is at 687-2069.

To the person who wanted to convert their videos to DVD’s, you want Bob Huckabone Media Services. The number I have is 757-0702.

I’ve also found another place that does home videos to digital, will scan 35mm slides to digital, and scans disk negatives to convert VHS to digital. If interested, email grisley@twcny.rr.com.

To the reader that talked about green stamps – That’s not what they wrote in about a couple weeks ago. Fifty years ago, green and blue stamps were given out by gas stations to fill books for gifts. We drove to Syracuse to redeem them. They have been gone for years. They gave no gift cards for restaurants. I got my baby furniture and stuff with them. At the time gift cards didn’t even exist. You’re talking about two completely different things. Green and blue stamps have been gone for years.

Enough of this doom and gloom. I don’t want to hear anymore. Let’s all have a happy holiday season and please remember whom the season is about. It’s about Jesus Christ.

I agree with last week’s caller. Who cares who’s paying attention to all these COVID numbers? When the good Lord calls you home, you’re going to go, no questions asked.

These persistent phone calls that want to offer you a new credit card, they also require that you have outstanding debt of $8,000, which you of course will never pay off, and a new card will still charge you 25% interest rate. That’s a hell of an investment. Don’t go there, if you need the money go to a credit union or bank and borrow the money at a much lower interest rate, or stop spending.

National Political Viewpoints

How did the Democrats manage to change the electronic vote counts, yet still have them match the paper ballots that the machines have no way of altering? Do you really believe that a Republican official would let the Democrat official sitting next to him / her (they pair up to count) count a ballot incorrectly? Trump is 0-40 and counting in court because no evidence has been presented. Judges appointed by Trump have thrown out his arguments. Officials in all 50 states, plus DC, insist there was no fraud. The Department of Justice didn’t find any. Homeland Security didn’t find any. If the Democrats rigged it, why didn’t they win the Senate? THERE WAS NO FRAUD. THE CON MAN IN THE WHITE HOUSE IS BLOWING SMOKE.

There are 62 counties in New York State. In the numbers posted as the outcome vote for President, 43 counties voted Republican while 19 voted Democrat. Of the 19 Democrat majority counties, three of them lost the Republican majority by less than 10 percent. Yet here we are, dominated by 16 Democrat counties, 25 percent of New York voting districts, calling the shots for the entire New York State populace. Those counties are also the same ones legislating their progressive agendas in Albany in the Assembly and Senate. With the loss of 1.4 million residents over the past five years, one can only hope that the 2020 census gives us relief by leveling the playing field between urban density Democrat counties and the other 43 counties, which comprise 75% of the entire state for better representation at the table.

The governors and election officials of all 50 states say the election was fair and no fraud. The Attorney General said they found no significant fraud. The Department of Homeland Security said it was the most secure election ever. Elections are run by and results processed by teams made up of equal parts Republicans and Democrats. EQUAL PARTS. Machine counts matched the paper backup counts. Number of votes did NOT exceed the number of people voting so no excess ballots were counted. To have nationwide fraud, tens of thousands of people from both parties would have to be involved. This is statistically impossible. It didn’t happen. Trump is making stuff up because in his 74 years he has never been in a position to lose and cannot begin to believe he could and did. He lost. Fair and square. Face reality.

Question for Trump supporters; why do you continue to support a President who is attempting a coup (let’s call it what it is) of our country? Also interesting how Joe Biden received the same amount of electoral votes in 2020 that Trump received in 2016. When Trump received them it was termed monumental, but when Biden receives them it is somehow “rigged”. There was no illegal / rigged election. Trump has been defeated. Please pull away from Fox News and the like, and watch or listen to PBS / NPR; you will be amazed at what you learn when you hear the truth, not FAKE NEWS.

Oh, yes, the election is being rigged, but not by the Democrats, but by Donald Trump! He is putting pressure on the state governors and election officials to overturn the votes that gave Joe Biden the victory. How is that being a law and order President?

I find it hard to believe that TWO MILLION voters in New York State voted for president Trump after the way that he has been denying us of a just share of the federal monies to help the poor, homeless, and reluctantly unemployed who need the benefits.

Well, look there. A member of Congress has been found out to be heavily involved with Communist China, and it’s a Socialist Democrat by the name of Swalwell! Now, when do we find out that Biden, too, is indebted to the Chinese Communists? A member of Congress who has seen some of the evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop has stated there is evidence of impeachable activity on the part of Joe Biden. Cool, so now we will see impeachment proceedings brought against Joe Biden?

The mainstream media just had an article stating Biden is hard to hate, explaining why they are constantly soft on him. Whoa! Wait a minute. Media personnel are mainly liberal. I thought liberals were all about lack of “hate speech,” acceptance, love, kindness, diversity, etc. How do you explain this?

If there is anyone out there who doubts there is fraud involved in this “election,” it’s been put to rest. In one of the swing states, an equal number of President Trump and Biden ballots were put through a Dominion voting machine. End result, a win for Biden by 26%. Does that prove fraud or what?

If there is such a thing as truth and justice, it does not reside in the halls of congress. Duty, honor and country fall on deaf ears.

How many people know that China, Russia, the United States and other countries all have deadly viruses and chemicals in storage and can release them into the atmosphere anytime they want to?

Now the experts are saying this virus started in China in December 2019. Do you know what was going on at that time in China? China had the swine flu, very, very bad, and thousands and thousands of hogs were dying at that time. Then at meat processing plants in the U.S., owned by China, the employees were getting sick. If you notice, China is pretty much over the so-called virus and the U.S. is on its third wave. I think they were doctoring for the swine flu and pretty much got over it and the U.S. is doctoring for so-called COVID-19. Maybe the experts missed this one. They wouldn’t tell you if they were wrong.

So here’s a question for all you people that are part of the Trump cult. Is the election that you believe the same as he believes that he fraudulently got screwed out of, how come that states that he won don’t seem to have any problems with any kind of fraud accusations? It only seems to be the states that he lost. The other problem is it was a fair and true and good election. He lost fair and square, he’s a sore loser and somebody needs to tell him.

For your two republicans that are such Trump lovers, I suggest you read on Friday’s Dec. 4 paper, Trump’s grievance’s leads to threats. Now there’s a man the country should be proud of. This guy will go down in history but not for being the greatest but the biggest threat.

Trump makes no sense whatsoever. He goes down to Georgia and has a rally and tells everybody to vote. In the same breath he says your vote doesn’t count. Talk about delusional. I bet you those voters down in Georgia have got their heads spinning. Duh, do we vote or don’t we?

Trump doesn’t have to admit that he lost the election. I hope the door doesn’t hit him on the way out.

It’s really ironic that Biden, who is most unpopular, won the states he would need to win this election. I find it odd that President Trump was leading in all key battleground states by a huge margin when the voting was suddenly halted and some of the people were sent home. When they returned in the morning Biden had gained a very huge unbelievable lead. Trump won more votes in 2020 than in 2016. How is it possible that he lost? It isn’t possible and it defies logic. If anyone believes Biden won, they must not understand logic and I feel sorry for them.

Trump is the sorest party loser in political history. My opinion is that Trump and his family stained the White House. It’s sad.

For the caller who wants to know where the virus originated, initial patients were from Jiang Xia district in Wuhan province in China. It was known as early as March 2020. This is also the site of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a known center for Chinese Communist germ warfare. The institute costs $44 million and took over 10 years to build with the help of French engineers. It contains the first highest containment level, BSL-4 lab, which became operational about 2015.

Why doesn’t Trump push his worthless legal team to start looking for fraud in states that he won like South Dakota and North Dakota, Iowa, Colorado and Texas, instead of screwing around with states that he lost that voted democrat because they didn’t want him back in office. Doesn’t somebody have any clue that this guy has lost? Doesn’t anyone have the backbone to tell him he lost? This is a coup in the making and I don’t want to be involved in having a dictator. If I did, I would have voted for that fool.

I heard that Bill and Hillary Clinton would be the first two in the United States to get the vaccine because they’ve done so much for our country and it’s so deserving.

I just watched a posting from Michigan State Representative Cynthia Johnson, a democrat. She posted, “This is to you Trumpers! Be Careful! Walk lightly! We ain’t playing with you! Enough of the shenanigans! Enough is enough and for those of you who are soldiers you know how to do it! Do it right! Be in order, make them pay.” How can we try to be united with negative and threatening things like this put out? Then there is Eric Swalwell who kept pushing the narrative that Trump was colluding with Russia. As it turns out, Swalwell was sleeping with a China spy. God knows what info she was able to turn over to China. After all he was privy to national secrets. The interns need to be vented. Nancy Pelosi said there was no reason to do background checks on interns. Also, we all need to socialize safely, which it seems to me most of us are. Locking us up is not good. God Bless our Troops.

Biden says he doesn’t know anything about his son Hunter’s business. Don’t you think at the very least it was Biden’s duty to make sure his son wasn’t involved in anything that would compromise the senator / vice president / presidential candidate? This is not a time to plead ignorance! Biden must think we are stupid! ROAR!