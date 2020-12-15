Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of December 13, 2020

What’s up, Doc? Oh wait, that’s my name! Hey, I’m Doc, a 10-year-old lumpy and bumpy mixed breed gentleman here at Stray Haven. Don’t worry, I just have a few skin tags, they’re no big deal.

I came here all the way from a high-kill shelter in North Carolina. I’m excited to be here! The sights and smells of a new place were a little overwhelming at first, but I’m starting to get used to life here at Stray Haven.

I kind of like to keep to myself. Sometimes new people approaching me can be scary. It took me a second to open up to the caretakers here, but I’m learning that they aren’t so bad.

I do know what the word “walk” means though, and it makes me go nuts! I enjoy when the staff members pet me, but when they stop I’ll run away and go do my own thing. I’m just a little bit aloof.

I was owner surrender, so I’m cautious about getting too attached to people, as I am worried they will just leave me. All I need is someone to show me unconditional love, and I’ll fill a hole in your heart you never knew you had. It’s a very special thing to adopt an old dog like me — these are my golden years!

I keep my kennel very clean. I’m not sure how I would feel about living with cats or other dogs; maybe ask the staff so you can have a conversation. I could probably live with older kids as long as they respect me.

I think I need a home where people love me for me, and spoil me as I grow old and gray. If you’re interested in being my new family, please come meet me at Stray Haven!

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.