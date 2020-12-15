Riger Marketing Communications acquires assets, clients and employees of Cull Martin & Associates

Riger Marketing Communications, an agency based in downtown Binghamton, N.Y., has acquired the assets, including several clients, of Cull Martin & Associates, formerly of Vestal, N.Y.

A full-service agency, celebrating its 70th anniversary (in business since 1950), Riger develops marketing recommendations, strategies and overall plans, as well as implementing creative and media solutions. The firm specializes in working with clients in the business-to-business, business-to-consumer, education, financial services, fundraising, healthcare and non-profit sectors.

Riger’s ownership partners Steve Johnson and Jamie Jacobs executed an asset purchase agreement with Jeffrey Cull, CEO of Cull Martin & Associates (CMA) this fall. Mr. Cull, alongside his wife Marilyn, founded the primarily faith-based, non-profit fundraising CMA agency in 1986. The transition to Riger includes a consulting agreement with Mr. Cull, who has more than 50 years of experience working with non-profit fundraising clients.

In October, Riger hired a core team of tenured CMA employees: Andrew Crossett, writer; Joseph Benarick, account executive; and Adam Pedrone, graphic designer. In addition, the firm has hired an experienced production coordinator, Marylouise Doyle.

The 34-year CMA legacy will carry on, but the name will not continue in 2021, as all work is now being done by the Riger team and under the Riger banner. Many of the new Riger clients, like most of the agency’s engagements, are New York- and Pennsylvania-based, while others are national in scope, including nonprofits based in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Riger’s long-time clients will benefit from expanded expertise in copywriting, creative design and direct mail. New clients will have access to Riger’s full range of services and 70 years of public relations and creative experience as well as traditional, digital, video and social media tools.

Riger Marketing Communications is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and the American Association of Advertising Agencies. Fred Riger founded the agency in 1950. For more information, visit www.riger.com.