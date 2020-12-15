Santa returns to Downtown Sayre

After many years, actually decades, the Santa Claus and reindeer that appeared in Downtown Sayre at Christmas each year has returned. When the set last appeared, it was on display at the Sayre Post Office. It was sold or given away over 25 years ago, and it was returned to the Borough about 20 years ago.

Santa was given to the Sayre Historical Society, who has stored it in the basement of the museum for the last 20 years. Bill and Michelle Buck, who recently purchased the Wheelock Building, which was long time home to Art Regan’s Jewelers and later the Greenhouse Cafe on Elmer Avenue in Sayre, volunteered to display the set for the historical society for this year’s holiday season as their introduction as new building owners in downtown Sayre.

The set is more than 70 years old.