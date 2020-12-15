Troop C Police Report

Troopers arrest man with loaded handgun in Broome County: On Nov. 27, 2020 at approximately 10:15 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Nicholas T. Weathers, age 26 of Endicott, N.Y., for the felonies of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

Troopers monitoring traffic on State Route 17 in the town of Union spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. They were able to stop the vehicle and began to interview Weathers. When troopers asked him to step out of his vehicle, he drove off toward the village of Endicott. Troopers observed multiple reckless vehicle and traffic infractions. Weathers ultimately parked the vehicle on Madison Street in the village of Endicott and took off on foot.

Troopers and officers from the village of Endicott Police were able to take Weathers into custody. Weathers was found in possession of a loaded handgun; he does not possess a pistol permit.

Weathers was checked out by Broome EMS and later transported to Wilson Hospital for an evaluation then released. Weathers was processed at SP Endwell then transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Couple arrested after using fake money to buy car in Broome County: New York State Police at Binghamton arrested two people after a report that a vehicle was purchased by a couple using counterfeit money.

On Nov. 23, 2020 New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Brittany A. Cochran, age 27 of Binghamton, N.Y., for the felony of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree. An investigation revealed that when she purchased a vehicle from a private seller, she paid for it using counterfeit money.

On Nov. 24, 2020, New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Hahseem D. McQueen, age 36 of Binghamton, N.Y. for the felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree.

Both were transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing after their arrests.