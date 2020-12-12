Wreaths honor veterans this holiday season

Our favorite time of the year, wreath season. The countdown is on to National Wreaths Across America Day, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Your balsam veteran’s wreath will honor veterans in Tioga County, The Valley, Bradford County, and Susquehanna County cemeteries. Fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and a living tribute renewed annually. This tradition is a living memorial to veterans and their families.

Volunteers who place the wreaths will ensure every name is spoken aloud, a thank you for their service and sacrifice, and a reflection on that person and their life.

Local objective continues – every service member laid to rest is remembered. This solemn and moving moment is one of the most important aspects of wreath day.

Before Christmas, REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH about those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms and for the families they left behind.

Honor an American hero by buying a wreath for placement at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial for a WWII Fallen Hero buried in American cemeteries overseas.

Take the lead in your church congregation. Select a cemetery of your choice. Post a wreath at its entrance honoring all veterans buried inside. Judy and Earl Hartman of Owego did Historic Evergreen and Tioga Cemeteries.

Most families of veterans will find a way to get a wreath on their veteran’s headstone. But some veterans no longer have families here. If you know of one, get a wreath and place it at the grave.

If you take a child with you to the cemetery, do so with gratitude for those who were willing to serve and sacrifice for our country and explain why we call America home of the free – because of the brave.

Wreaths Across America is a large volunteer program that is 29 years old; the local program is 13.

In Arlington National Cemetery, all veteran graves get wreaths – 267,000. Over 2.4 million wreaths are placed by volunteers in 2,100 cemeteries across the United States, at sea, and overseas at some American cemeteries for the fallen. Mission is to have wreaths on the graves of all Fallen Heroes and as many veterans as possible.

For more information, contact the Glenn A. Warner Veterans of Foreign Post 1371 Memorial Chairman, Jim Raftis, Sr., by email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com.