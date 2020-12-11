Tioga County to offer weekly breakdown of cases, by town

Posted By: psadvert December 11, 2020

In addition to the daily COVID-19 updates, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported that beginning today, Dec. 11, and at the end  of each week, her office will be letting the public know where the new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported for each town. The towns listed also include cases for their respective  villages.  

The table below reflects the new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Dec. 3 thru Dec. 9, 2020:   

Towns in Tioga County New Covid-19 Positive cases reported 

12/3/2020 thru 12/9/2020
Barton (includes Village of Waverly)  45
Berkshire  3
Candor (includes Village of Candor)  9
Newark Valley (includes Village of Newark Valley  7
Nichols (includes Village of Nichols)  7
Owego (includes Village of Owego)  35
Richford  0
Spencer (includes Village of Spencer)  11
Tioga  5
TOTAL  122
