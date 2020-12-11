Tioga County to offer weekly breakdown of cases, by town

In addition to the daily COVID-19 updates, Tioga County’s Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported that beginning today, Dec. 11, and at the end of each week, her office will be letting the public know where the new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported for each town. The towns listed also include cases for their respective villages.

The table below reflects the new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Dec. 3 thru Dec. 9, 2020: