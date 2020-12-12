Holiday Magic steps out of tradition this year

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce has voted and decided not to have their Holiday Magic in the Traditional fashion this year. The event, however, will be held virtually.

The annual lighting of the Green is also taking place, representing the community residents, businesses, and organizations. The public is invited to stop by and check out the trees, which will have decorating taking place through Dec. 10. This will allow for a final check prior to the Dec. 12 Virtual Holiday Magic event.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on the Village Green in Newark Valley, and will be a virtual event. The Fire Department Auxiliary will be on a float and Caroling this year starting at 4 p.m.

Because of restrictions that have been set, the Chamber has been creative in making an Event online that has been very successful for other Crafter and Vendor groups.

Now they’re working on the Virtual Vendor Event for the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce Fundraiser.

The Chamber selected Dec. 12, as that would have been the date for the event, had it been held normally this year. You can find Holiday Magic in Newark Valley on Facebook to learn more. You can also email to Kats.diamondintherough@gmail.com.