Photos: Small Business Saturday celebrated in Downtown Owego

The Elks Emporium had a nice selection of gifts available to holiday shoppers last Saturday. The Emporium is open on the first and third Sunday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Posted By: psadvert
December 11, 2020
Maureen and Tanya are ready for customers at Tender Loving Care by Maureen’s on Lake Street in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Kelly Starkweather Hathaway, from Mystic Moon on Lake Street, greets customers on Small Business Saturday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Goat Boy is stocked up for the holiday shopping season. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This year’s book tree at Riverow Bookshop in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A decorated storefront at Katie’s Kreations. A busy Small Business Saturday crowd had to be managed, per capacity rules during the pandemic. This was a reflection of a good holiday season for local merchants. (Photo by Wendy Post)
