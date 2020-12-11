‘Local Utopia’ opens in Owego

Last Thursday, the empty storefront on Lake Street in Owego that once occupied Sincerely Yours came back to life with ‘Local Utopia,” and just in time for Christmas! The building, which once housed the popular card and merchandise store, has been sitting empty since Louise retired at the end of last year and her shop closed. Moving in, however, is the daughter of the building’s owner, Elizabeth Skovira.

Following her graduation from high school, Elizabeth moved to New York City for nine years where she studied Merchandising. She then began working in New York’s Diamond District, but always had it in the back of her mind that she wanted to open her own shop.

“I always wanted to create a store and give it that trendy New York feel,” said Elizabeth on Thursday. This year, and during the pandemic, she did just that.

Elizabeth was furloughed from her job in New York City during the pandemic; a job that she has not returned to yet.

“They don’t even know I’m gone,” said Elizabeth of the irony of the situation.

As for the push to the final decision to open a store, Elizabeth explained that her and her mother, Cecilia Skovira, binge-watched Schitt’s Creek, looked at each other, and said, “We should do this.”

And that is what they did. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce officiated the opening of “Local Utopia” with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Working tirelessly during the pandemic, Elizabeth designed her store, selected her merchandise, and then prepared for an opening. By October of this year she was able to do a soft opening, and then celebrated with her Grand Opening on Thursday; and her family, could not be happier to have her here.

“She just brings all this energy to everything,” said her father, Joe, who is also the building’s owner. “I can’t wait to see what she is going to do,” he added.

Right now, Elizabeth stated that she has a limited inventory of items; things like skin care products, clothing, and even a small supply of Crystal City Olive Oil. She also designed the store with local in mind, selling products made in the area.

“I wanted to start my inventory with product needs during the pandemic,” said Elizabeth. She is currently working with Ithaca Roasting Company to bring in more coffee and tea products.

Being a huge Halloween person, Elizabeth came in too late to stock up for this year’s season, but is already looking forward to a post-pandemic world, and at all of the ideas she has for her quaint shop – a shop that her father restored to its original design.

To learn more about Local Utopia, visit local-utopia.com. You can also call them at (607) 240-9829, or visit them Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at 32 Lake St. in Owego.