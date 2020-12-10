Governor Cuomo gives briefing; Statewide positivity rate is 5.15%

“As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo during Thursday’s COVID brief.
He added, “With this work already underway through the state’s Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine’s distribution is as fair and equitable as possible.
Regarding vaccines, the governor wrote in a release, following his brief, “The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 197,406
- Positive Test Results – 10,178
- Positivity – 5.15%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,164 (+171)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 765
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 994 (+42)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 539 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 89,600 (+511)
- Deaths – 92
- Total Deaths – 27,498
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
253
|
0.02%
|
26%
|
Central New York
|
319
|
0.04%
|
24%
|
Finger Lakes
|
604
|
0.05%
|
27%
|
Long Island
|
804
|
0.03%
|
18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
694
|
0.03%
|
25%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
174
|
0.04%
|
25%
|
New York City
|
1578
|
0.02%
|
19%
|
North Country
|
44
|
0.01%
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
157
|
0.02%
|
41%
|
Western New York
|
537
|
0.04%
|
27%
|
Statewide
|
5164
|
0.03%
|
22%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
313
|
180
|
44%
|
Central New York
|
290
|
197
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
506
|
274
|
56%
|
Long Island
|
834
|
611
|
25%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
744
|
378
|
49%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
129
|
97
|
24%
|
New York City
|
2351
|
1830
|
25%
|
North Country
|
73
|
33
|
52%
|
Southern Tier
|
129
|
91
|
33%
|
Western New York
|
520
|
290
|
48%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5889
|
3981
|
35%
Yesterday, 197,406 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.15 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
4.80%
|
5.11%
|
5.51%
|
Central New York
|
5.86%
|
6.25%
|
6.41%
|
Finger Lakes
|
7.02%
|
7.72%
|
8.03%
|
Long Island
|
5.68%
|
5.70%
|
5.71%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.19%
|
6.28%
|
6.41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
6.92%
|
7.42%
|
7.83%
|
New York City
|
4.13%
|
4.11%
|
4.10%
|
North Country
|
4.63%
|
4.45%
|
4.23%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.16%
|
2.48%
|
2.39%
|
Western New York
|
6.96%
|
7.18%
|
7.22%
|
Statewide
|
5.01%
|
5.13%
|
5.17%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.86%
|
4.87%
|
4.75%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.13%
|
4.08%
|
4.07%
|
Manhattan
|
2.50%
|
2.52%
|
2.52%
|
Queens
|
4.61%
|
4.56%
|
4.61%
|
Staten Island
|
6.49%
|
6.53%
|
6.35%
Of the 743,242 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
7,392
|
216
|
Allegany
|
1,306
|
20
|
Broome
|
6,238
|
78
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,594
|
80
|
Cayuga
|
1,324
|
42
|
Chautauqua
|
2,099
|
72
|
Chemung
|
3,595
|
64
|
Chenango
|
781
|
14
|
Clinton
|
586
|
12
|
Columbia
|
1,157
|
18
|
Cortland
|
1,335
|
44
|
Delaware
|
477
|
7
|
Dutchess
|
8,629
|
173
|
Erie
|
31,282
|
563
|
Essex
|
348
|
14
|
Franklin
|
398
|
23
|
Fulton
|
742
|
22
|
Genesee
|
1,452
|
59
|
Greene
|
832
|
7
|
Hamilton
|
65
|
2
|
Herkimer
|
1,020
|
34
|
Jefferson
|
878
|
17
|
Lewis
|
521
|
11
|
Livingston
|
1,017
|
46
|
Madison
|
1,381
|
56
|
Monroe
|
21,267
|
619
|
Montgomery
|
683
|
12
|
Nassau
|
67,978
|
775
|
Niagara
|
5,378
|
112
|
NYC
|
344,344
|
3,370
|
Oneida
|
7,066
|
267
|
Onondaga
|
13,945
|
347
|
Ontario
|
1,851
|
87
|
Orange
|
18,923
|
203
|
Orleans
|
788
|
32
|
Oswego
|
2,204
|
45
|
Otsego
|
821
|
17
|
Putnam
|
3,560
|
71
|
Rensselaer
|
2,351
|
82
|
Rockland
|
23,505
|
197
|
Saratoga
|
3,065
|
100
|
Schenectady
|
3,371
|
99
|
Schoharie
|
279
|
4
|
Schuyler
|
370
|
6
|
Seneca
|
444
|
36
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,206
|
24
|
Steuben
|
2,238
|
43
|
Suffolk
|
71,043
|
1,047
|
Sullivan
|
2,376
|
29
|
Tioga
|
1,312
|
17
|
Tompkins
|
1,451
|
27
|
Ulster
|
4,103
|
74
|
Warren
|
710
|
24
|
Washington
|
518
|
12
|
Wayne
|
1,532
|
45
|
Westchester
|
56,995
|
623
|
Wyoming
|
771
|
31
|
Yates
|
345
|
7
Yesterday, 92 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,498. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
2
|
Erie
|
16
|
Genesee
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Kings
|
8
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Monroe
|
11
|
Nassau
|
7
|
Niagara
|
2
|
Oneida
|
5
|
Onondaga
|
5
|
Orange
|
2
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
4
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Rockland
|
2
|
Saratoga
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
Steuben
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
4
|
Wayne
|
1
|
Westchester
|
5
