Governor Cuomo gives briefing; Statewide positivity rate is 5.15%Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's COVID-19 response. Photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Posted By: psadvert December 10, 2020

“As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo during Thursday’s COVID brief.

He added, “With this work already underway through the state’s Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine’s distribution is as fair and equitable as possible. 

Regarding vaccines, the governor wrote in a release, following his brief, “The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer.”

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported  197,406
  • Positive Test Results – 10,178
  • Positivity – 5.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization  5,164 (+171)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 765
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 994 (+42)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 539 (+18)
  • Total Discharges  89,600 (+511)
  • Deaths – 92
  • Total Deaths  27,498

 The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)

Capital Region

253

0.02%

26%

Central New York

319

0.04%

24%

Finger Lakes

604

0.05%

27%

Long Island

804

0.03%

18%

Mid-Hudson

694

0.03%

25%

Mohawk Valley

174

0.04%

25%

New York City

1578

0.02%

19%

North Country

44

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

157

0.02%

41%

Western New York

537

0.04%

27%

Statewide

5164

0.03%

22%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

313

180

44%

Central New York

290

197

33%

Finger Lakes

506

274

56%

Long Island

834

611

25%

Mid-Hudson

744

378

49%

Mohawk Valley

129

97

24%

New York City

2351

1830

25%

North Country

73

33

52%

Southern Tier

129

91

33%

Western New York

520

290

48%

NYS TOTAL

5889

3981

35%

     

Yesterday, 197,406 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.15 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

4.80%

5.11%

5.51%

Central New York

5.86%

6.25%

6.41%

Finger Lakes

7.02%

7.72%

8.03%

Long Island

5.68%

5.70%

5.71%

Mid-Hudson

6.19%

6.28%

6.41%

Mohawk Valley

6.92%

7.42%

7.83%

New York City

4.13%

4.11%

4.10%

North Country

4.63%

4.45%

4.23%

Southern Tier

2.16%

2.48%

2.39%

Western New York

6.96%

7.18%

7.22%

Statewide

5.01%

5.13%

5.17%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Bronx

4.86%

4.87%

4.75%

Brooklyn

4.13%

4.08%

4.07%

Manhattan

2.50%

2.52%

2.52%

Queens

4.61%

4.56%

4.61%

Staten Island

6.49%

6.53%

6.35%

 

Of the 743,242 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

7,392

216

Allegany

1,306

20

Broome

6,238

78

Cattaraugus

1,594

80

Cayuga

1,324

42

Chautauqua

2,099

72

Chemung

3,595

64

Chenango

781

14

Clinton

586

12

Columbia

1,157

18

Cortland

1,335

44

Delaware

477

7

Dutchess

8,629

173

Erie

31,282

563

Essex

348

14

Franklin

398

23

Fulton

742

22

Genesee

1,452

59

Greene

832

7

Hamilton

65

2

Herkimer

1,020

34

Jefferson

878

17

Lewis

521

11

Livingston

1,017

46

Madison

1,381

56

Monroe

21,267

619

Montgomery

683

12

Nassau

67,978

775

Niagara

5,378

112

NYC

344,344

3,370

Oneida

7,066

267

Onondaga

13,945

347

Ontario

1,851

87

Orange

18,923

203

Orleans

788

32

Oswego

2,204

45

Otsego

821

17

Putnam

3,560

71

Rensselaer

2,351

82

Rockland

23,505

197

Saratoga

3,065

100

Schenectady

3,371

99

Schoharie

279

4

Schuyler

370

6

Seneca

444

36

St. Lawrence

1,206

24

Steuben

2,238

43

Suffolk

71,043

1,047

Sullivan

2,376

29

Tioga

1,312

17

Tompkins

1,451

27

Ulster

4,103

74

Warren

710

24

Washington

518

12

Wayne

1,532

45

Westchester

56,995

623

Wyoming

771

31

Yates

345

7

 

Yesterday, 92 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,498. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

2

Bronx

2

Broome

1

Chemung

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

16

Genesee

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

8

Livingston

1

Manhattan

1

Monroe

11

Nassau

7

Niagara

2

Oneida

5

Onondaga

5

Orange

2

Oswego

1

Queens

4

Richmond

2

Rockland

2

Saratoga

1

Schenectady

2

Steuben

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

4

Wayne

1

Westchester

5
*