Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 25, 2020, property located at 13 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from Robert Taylor to William Krazinsky Sr. for $140,000.

On Nov. 25, 2020, property located at 882 Ford Rd., Town of Owego, from Land O’ Luck LLC to Dean Rypkema for $14,411.

On Nov. 25, 2020, property located at 2 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Larry and Diane Sansky to Carrie Palmieri for $215,000.

On Nov. 25, 2020, property located at 8 Parmarton Dr., Town of Owego, from Matthew and Melissa Masse to Donovan and Sara Bomysoad for $260,000.

On Nov. 30, 2020, property located at 831 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from George Slocum Jr. to Shirley and Jeffrey Gehres for $57,875.

On Nov. 30, 2020, property located at 42 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from David Belair to Jayme Hammond for $25,000.

On Nov. 30, 2020, property located at Southside Drive, Village of Owego, from Tijeras Properties LLC to Valu Auto LLC for $21,560.

On Nov. 30, 2020, property located at Washburn Road, Town of Spencer, from Gene and Barbara Rider to Ivonne and Larry Klink for $60,000.

On Dec. 1, 2020, property located at 234 Pleasant View Dr., Town of Owego, from Jefford Rice to Oswald Francis for $197,680.

On Dec. 1, 2020, property located at 361 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Arthur and Laurie Jorgensen to Chad and Melissa Belles for $130,000.