Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers Annual Elder Law Clinic

Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. Due to COVID-19, these appointments will be held via phone call.

To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331 by 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Appointments are limited, so call today!

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is an anti-poverty Community Action Agency that creates partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.