Tioga Opportunities, Inc., in conjunction with the NYS Bar Association, is hosting an Elder Law Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. Due to COVID-19, these appointments will be held via phone call.
To schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331 by 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Appointments are limited, so call today!
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is an anti-poverty Community Action Agency that creates partnerships that strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life. For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.
Be the first to comment on "Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers Annual Elder Law Clinic"