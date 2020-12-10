Ti-Ahwaga works to keep tradition alive

For the past 19 years, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players have had a tradition of producing A Christmas Story, a classic Christmas favorite. The story revolves around young Ralphie as he tries to convince everyone in his life that he needs a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

For almost two decades, families have created their own traditions that include Ti-Ahwaga, and this holiday shouldn’t be any different.

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players proudly presents A Very Merry Ti-Ahwaga Christmas – an upcoming virtual variety holiday show including scenes from the beloved A Christmas Story.

The show will premiere on Friday, Dec. 11, with a second performance on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Join them for an evening of songs and laughs that the whole family can enjoy right from home. Watch as they tip their hats to Jean Shepard and his beautiful story.

For tickets, visit www.tiahwaga.com; $15 will grant viewers access to both performances.

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players has been a part of the Southern Tier region of New York for over 60 years, providing excellent theater and entertainment to the community. To learn more, visit www.tiahwaga.com, or contact them by calling (607) 687-2130.