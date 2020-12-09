Troops 38 and 638 to hold contact-less drive-thru food drive

As Christmas approaches each year, Scouts BSA Troops 38 and 638 of Owego conduct a day of service for the community. Both Troops are chartered by the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego.

In a normal year, the scouts would spend a Saturday morning going door-to-door to collect non-perishable food items for the Open Door Mission food pantry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, a new approach was needed.

The Troops will be hosting a no-contact, drive-thru food drive on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Union Church office, located at 111 Temple St. in Owego.

According to the scouts, the following items are needed; shelf-stable microwaveable meals like Dinty Moore Stew, Knorr Mexican Rice, and Bowl Noodle Soup; and low-sodium canned goods.

To help keep everyone in the community safe, those donating can place their food donation in the trunk or back of their car; follow the signs at the church office and pull into one of the parking spaces as directed by one of the scouts; keep your windows up and pop open the trunk or back of your car, and a scout will remove your donation.

Troops 38 and 638 thank everyone in advance for your support of this event.