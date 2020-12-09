Croton Hose Company #3 to host food drive in Owego

Croton Hose Company #3 of the Owego Fire Department will host a food drive in partnership with Tioga County Rural Ministry on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nonperishable food items may be dropped off at the Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on the “Flats” during this time at 8 Talcott St.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we recognize the holidays are a tough time for many in our community,” said Company #3 President Thomas Donovan, III, adding, “The food drive is another way we can help our neighbors in these trying times.”

In addition to the food drive, Company #3 has donated $500 to the Rural Ministry, and amount that was matched by an anonymous company member, bringing the total donated to $1,000.

“Core” food items that can be donated are the following: canned whole or crushed tomatoes, canned beets, canned sauerkraut, stewed tomatoes, tomato paste, pasta sauces, canned tuna, peanut butter, stuffing, pasta (not elbow macaroni or spaghetti), low-sugar cereal, flour, sugar (brown and white), salad dressing, soup.

Croton Hose Co. #3 is the largest fire company in the Owego Fire Department and turned 176 years old this year. Affectionately known as the “Flat Rats,” the company remains in its home on Talcott Street, serving the Village of Owego and surrounding areas with fire protection services as part of the Village of Owego Fire Department.