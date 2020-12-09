Readers’ Column for the week of December 6, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Why is it that deer hunters think that any land is open for hunting? Why do they think they can ride their ATVs across property daily trying to run across a deer? Why don’t they try paying taxes on land and then they could hunt on it!

Instead of putting his face on TV and then getting rewarded with an Emmy (to inflate his already over-sized ego), Governor Cuomo might better be looking at getting all New Yorkers rapid testing sites. This is Nov. 30 and you still cannot get a rapid test, from what I can see, in our area. All the locations listed either require an appointment, a pre-screening, or a referral for even the slow test. Other places have testing available – people were able to spend Thanksgiving with family because they could get tested before, during, and after their visit with the rapid test. This guy is a jerk. He needs to start wearing a mask on camera. Also, the virus does not carry a tape measure to know where exactly six feet is; he could potentially be exposing TV/camera crews and any members of the media present. What a hypocrite!

When does a free American flag cost $10? When it is a “play on words” in advertising.

To the nice gentleman who was kind enough to jump my car at the Nichols Post Office – thank you! It was greatly appreciated.

A few weeks ago there was a question asked as to why there was a column concerning socialism and Marxism in St. Patrick’s bulletin, and who wrote them. If you read them you know who wrote them. If you read the church bulletin regularly, you will know that there are always informational columns. I read this particular series in late 2018 and early 2019 when they were published elsewhere. Incidentally, after reading other reader remarks in this paper describing and explaining socialism, it’s a good thing that you can pick up a church bulletin and read the truth. People are either brainwashed by the deceitful media, exceptionally under-educated, or just plain ignorant and delusional about socialism.

With the absolutely egregious taxes we pay in Tioga County (some of the highest in the entire COUNTRY with Village of Owego folks paying a higher RATE than California and Long Island – who whine incessantly), it would seem Tioga County could kick in the little bit in addition to what they are / were already charging us for recycling to come up with the $84 per year Taylor is going to charge!

I’m calling in response to the person that called in about green stamps and trading stamps. I think it’s called S&H Greenpoints / stamps out of Delray Beach, Fla. I had 17 books of stamps and they sent me a catalog; I redeemed them for gift cards at Olive Garden and Red Lobster. You can get on the Internet and find S&H Greenpoints / Stamps out of Delray Beach, Fla.

I went to a local store today and there were two people right inside just arguing over something without masks on. It’s constant. People do not wear a mask. Is there a basic age group that this is affecting? It would be nice to know.

I just want to say thank you to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and to the lady at Tops customer service department for stopping me from sending money by Western Union to those thieving scammers out there. I would have lost a lot of money if not for them. Thanks again and may God bless you for helping people like me.

It’s nice to see we’re playing the game with the department of motor vehicles again with the pandemic. You make an appointment today and then in the middle of January you get to go down there and get your car registered. That’s really handy. Why can’t they have a walk-up window? Come on! It’s a hoax; doesn’t everybody know it’s a hoax?

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is now taking applications for baskets for the Christmas Food Giveaway on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at our new food pantry at 79 Whig St., Newark Valley. If you received a Thanksgiving basket you are automatically signed up for the Christmas basket, so you do not need to reapply. If you did receive one then you will need to apply for one; call 642-3339.

For you people who think the government provides all these free services for you, if you want advice, you are paying a billion dollars to support civil service and government programs, a billion dollars. That’s not for free and it might not even be good medicine, it might be bad medicine, but you never get rid of people. They are in it for a lifetime.

Why is it that we, the public, aren’t being told more about COVID? Where did it really come from and what caused it to go all over the world? Apparently, the companies making the vaccine have to know these answers but are not sharing these with the public.

I’m calling in response to someone who has plastic coat hangers to give away. I would be interested in some; you can call 565-2776.

I would like to know if there is anybody in Vestal or Apalachin that does sewing. Would they please call me at 748-2942?

I have two questions. Why aren’t dogs being trained more in searching out COVID cases? I hear they are 100% correct and they can find COVID in a person six days before they get sick, which is three days before they can transmit the disease. My next question is why doesn’t some entrepreneur get an outdoor movie theater going? I loved the outdoor movie theater; this would be perfect.

Do we really need constant COVID update numbers? I’m sick of it. Aren’t you? How many people have sneezed? Are they going to tell you how many people have sneezed or coughed? How many people have died from heart attacks, cancer, leukemia, emphysema, car accidents, or trees falling on them? Give me a break!

I don’t have a gripe, I’m just saying I wish stores like Walmart and Lowes would have more benches to sit down at for us older folks because we do get tired looking through the store. Also, I want to tell The Owego Pennysaver that I appreciate their paper every week and I appreciate the people who deliver it. Thank you very much!

At one time I think I saw an ad where you could take your 8mm movies and have them turned into DVDs. If anyone knows a place where they do that, please put the information in this column.

Just a reminder, everybody get your flu shots. You need to be extra careful this winter. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to take complete effect. Getting the flu and COVID together is possible because they already had diagnosed cases of such. People can die from the flu and even more people can die from COVID. So improve your odds of living through the year to get back to a happy time, get your flu shot.

Often when a convicted prisoner is to be executed the needle drugs are not available. A better choice would be carbon monoxide because it is so painless they just die, goodbye. Many people die from carbon monoxide at home from unvented fireplaces, furnaces or automobiles.

After so many political issues and so much fear and sadness regarding COVID, what an uplifting article about Chico’s adventure, which was about the Halstead family’s sweet parrot. Thanks Pennysaver!

I just read an article on flood insurance premiums and they are going to be increasing in April of 2021. I wish there was something the county, the town, or the village could do to help reduce the loss of flood insurance premiums. They’re getting pretty outrageous and hard to afford.

National Political Viewpoints

So Great Britain has now accepted Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. So why do we not have an approved vaccine in the United States? While people are dying, our FDA deep state bureaucrats took off five days for Thanksgiving while the Brits worked 24 hours a day to get the vaccination going. The Brits are using up the Pfizer vaccine while our FDA “experts” are inactive. One wonders how much of the vaccine stash will be used up by the Brits, and even Russia beat us to approval and will start vaccinations next week!

According to the CDC, in 2018 a total of 2,839,205 deaths were registered in the United States. Counted but not reported in this 2018 total is the number of surgical and medical abortions, 900,000, which represents a number equal to one-third the total number of American deaths. This one cause of death dwarfs all subcategory statistics for causes of death. For instance, heart disease kills approximately 647,000 people per year; cancer, 599,000; accidents and injuries, 169,000; respiratory diseases, 160,000; Alzheimer’s, 121,000; diabetes, 83,000; influenza and pneumonia, 55,000. The number in one year of annual abortions far exceeds all of these figures, including this year’s 247,205 from COVID. Also, the recent results of our presidential election is the country’s loss as we needed a president who knows the difference between serving the public and killing the public by abortion. Just as he is placing priorities in getting national and global companies to “Warp Speed” a vaccine, there is no other sitting President who has had a more compelling commitment to the pro-life cause than Donald J. Trump.

Some of the absurd accusations about the election from the administration and comments in this column sort of make you wonder about who may be in the flock – as in sheep or blackbirds.

If the Democrats take over the Senate and turn America into The American Democratic Communist Party, then your children and your grandchildren will become worker ants for the Communist Party to live their lives in poverty and die in poverty. It is easy to vote your way into socialism, but you have to shoot your way out of it.

Well I hope you all had a safe and Happy Thanksgiving under these trying times. Joe Biden had an interview with Lester Holt this week. Holt asked him what his priorities would be in his first 100 days if he gets in office. He said he would give citizenship to undocumented workers, bail out states so they don’t go under (most of which are blue states), and reinstate us in the Paris accord climate change. Not even a mention about what he would do with COVID. Holt said a lot of the people he is putting in the cabinet are from Obama’s eight years, so is this a third term for Obama? Trump worked on making peace with foreign countries and peace among themselves. So we are not alone. Is Biden going to undo all the good things Trump has done? God Bless our Troops and First Responders and God Bless America and Merry Christmas!

We had an election, people voted, Joe Biden won, the end.

Ever wonder why the Socialist Democrats have to resort to election fraud and other shenanigans? Might it be because if they were ever honest about what their desired outcomes are that no one would vote for them, EVER?

One definition of insanity is to do the same thing that didn’t work before, but expect different results. Apply that to the Biden zoo thus far. It’s Obama 3.0. Historians and other experts have rated the Obama “administration” as the most ineffective, most corrupt this country has ever suffered through. The Obama / Biden / Clinton mess was beset with corruption from day 1. Why should we expect any difference?

The mainstream media would like you to THINK it’s all over but the shouting, and Biden is the winner for sure. Not so! Documented proof has been found that American Indian tribes were offered bribes to vote for Biden. From $50 gift cards to big screen TV’s, things were offered in exchange for a Biden vote. And that’s only the beginning; so don’t organize your celebration for Biden’s win just yet.

By the way you beloved Trump haters, your candidate, Joe Biden, did not serve in the military either. He had five different ailments for Asthma, that’s right, asthma. So just think about it when you criticize Trump. Your boy avoided the military, as did most rich kids.

Isn’t it funny how Claudia Tenney, who was leading by 25,000 votes the day after the election, and now, over three weeks later it’s down to 100 votes and dead people are voting. Hmm, does that sound familiar, democrats? Trying to steal another election? You people are pathetic and it’s so obvious I can’t believe you people get away with it.

I think Fox News is going to change and join CNN, MSNBC, CBS, PBS, and be biased news. I think it will take two to four years to complete the change, but they are definitely heading that way.

There are federal and state laws that penalize police, lawyers, judges, and others who lie, withhold, or fabricate evidence resulting in the imprisonment of many innocent people. These people should be charged with a serious crime. One word is perjury. That should be a serious crime resulting in many years in prison.

The constitution starts with “We the people.” When did it get changed to “We the government?” It looks like they’re trying to infringe on everything. We started that Declaration of Independence to get away from governments that wanted taxes to take our freedoms away, now we’re resorting right back to it. We need to get back to “We the people.”

So under the Trump administration there was a peace deal in the Middle East, when all along John Carey, under the Obama administration, insisted it would never happen. Our country should be extremely concerned if Biden is our next president. Isis will rise under Obama and it will rise under a very weak Biden.

Any way you look at it, whether you think Joe Biden is capable of being president or not, Kamala Harris is most definitely capable of being Vice President. The people have spoken. Donald Trump is not what they want for the president of the United States. It’s all going to get better from here.

For the Marxist Democrats, let’s see, you want me to believe that President Trump over performed vote wise with blacks, Asians, Hispanics, gays and even flipped congressional seats, and Joe Biden won fair and square and that Biden got more votes total than even Obama? Go tell that fairytale to China. In this case resistance is not futile. As Winston Churchill said, “Never give up!”

COVID patients are ill and dying. People are waiting for help relief. People are waiting in line for food. Isn’t this a beautiful American nightmare story? And guess what, Trump goes golfing.

This DMV thing with the appointments only is a bunch of crap. People can stand outside in line in front of Kmart at three miles long on Black Friday and stand in line two miles long for Sleepy Joe, but you have to have an appointment to go to the DMV because somebody is playing games.

In response to last week’s column, the fix was in for Hillary. So, no massive fraud had to take place like it did this time. This was their new approach to make sure Trump was defeated. So why would anyone have questioned the 2016 results? The fix was in, they were sure of it! Voting last time in 2016 was done correctly. This time though the democrats had to stoop very low and do massive cheating. Trump won in a landslide and everybody knows it.

Democracy still lives in America. God bless America, seriously!

Thirty percent of democrats think this was a fraudulent election, 80% of republicans do too. Now it’s the democrats and Beijing Biden who need to suffer four years of the same tactics that Trump endured. Resist now and forever.

The week before Election Day someone stole all the Biden for President election signs out of our neighborhood’s front lawns. I just wanted to say how silly that was and I wanted to say that’s an ignorant act done by ignorant people who are in support of an ignorant soon to be ex-president.

I don’t think people quite understand how close we came to losing the democracy of the United States. Democracy is a definition of freedom.

There they go again. Those screwball commentators on Fox like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, and all those other numbskulls still proclaiming that the election was crooked, and it was rigged, and they got robbed. When you get done with your poor loser tour pull up your big boy pants and move on. Mr. Trump, you lost! It is what it is. Remember that?

I see on the true news network, not the fake network like Fox, they keep saying that Trump has lost the election. It sure would be nice if the republicans would let him know that he has lost the election and that he’s fired. Anybody that’s donating to him is a fool and just wasting your money, and Donnie will keep taking your money for his own benefit. He doesn’t care about you, he doesn’t care about anybody and I really wish people would wake up, smell the coffee. If he doesn’t like the election go find someplace else to move, take his 74 million people that think he’s telling the truth and let him be your dictator and start a country somewhere else and get out of mine!

Hey, it’s like 4 a.m. and Trump is repeating baseless election fraud claims for about the tenth time. Are we getting tired of this or are we just too bored to turn the channel? I mean he is a real entertainment center, but then you can shut him off. Isn’t it great?

Trump and his legal team have had over 30 court cases and they lost them all. So Trump thinks he won the election? That alone proves he’s delusional. He is insane. Where’s the proof?

So we ask Biden what’s his first line of business if he wins this fake election. He says he’s going to reform all the immigration. Let everybody in and give them everything, free healthcare. He’s going to undo our safety. He’s a disaster; he and Kamala will make us unsafe in this country. So I hope the people who voted for him realize what they are doing. I don’t think they do.