What’s Happening for the week of December 6, 2020

DECEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 9

Intro to Google Photos, 3 p.m., don’t keep your photos trapped on your phone or camera! This introductory class will show you how to easily save, edit and share your digital photos with Google Photos for free. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

DECEMBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 11

Introduction to Video Chat Platforms, 3 p.m., Zoom may be the video chat platform in the news, but it is not the only one or the best for conversations with friends and family. Take this class to learn about other video chat platforms like Skype, Google Hangout, and Apple Face Time. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

DECEMBER 12

Children’s Christmas Party at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. This is a drive up event this year due to the pandemic. Families may register their children by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039.

Owego Fire Department – Croton Hose Company 3 Food Drive to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8 Talcott St., Owego. There will be a list of items needed located at Central Station and Station 3 on Talcott Street; they will be hanging on the front door in a waterproof bag.

DECEMBER 13

The Christmas Concert “Sounds of Christmas” with Jewel Griffith, Dave Jackson, and Brenda Yeier, 4 p.m. Seating is limited, and reservations are required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave your name, address and phone number, and they will call you with a confirmation. The concert will be live streamed.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

VFW Kolache Cookie sale. To pre-order, call (607) 687-1371 on Monday, from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 15

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 4:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 16

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6pm, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley, Takeout only. All are Welcome.

DECEMBER 21

Blue Christmas, 6 p.m. – A sacred space for people living through dark times. Reservations required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with a confirmation. This event will be live streamed.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve, 6 p.m., A Celebration of the birth of the Savior. Reservations required by calling (607) 642-8811. Leave a name, address and phone number, and the organizers will call with aconfirmation. This event will be live streamed.