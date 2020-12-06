Services continue virtually at Owego’s United Methodist Church

The Owego United Methodist Church, located at 261 Main St. in Owego, is alive and well during this difficult time. The historic church sanctuary was built in 1871 and has been providing spiritual comfort and guidance for generations and will continue to provide these services for generations to come.

While the pandemic has caused many changes to the church’s life by closing the sanctuary, Sunday worship led by Rev. Dr. James Stevens has continued. During the summer, services were held in the church parking lot and could be heard through radio while social distancing in your car. Later Sunday services were held in the Fellowship Hall with safety measures, such as monitored temperatures, mask wearing, and distance seating.

Currently, Sunday services can be found live on Facebook Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.; visit Owego United Methodist Church on Facebook.

In a press release, a representative of the church wrote, “Until the virus is defeated there is not, at this time, a schedule for reopening the sanctuary. Everyone, members and visitors alike, are invited and welcome to join Dr. Stevens for his messages on Facebook Sunday mornings until the church can be reopened.”

If you have questions, need spiritual guidance or support, Pastor Stevens can also be reached by phone at (585)-245-3372.