O Christmas Tree

The hunt for the perfect Christmas tree is still on!

The holiday season this year is a welcome occasion, and especially since 2020 has presented significant challenges. Christmas lights and decorations are popping up all over the area, and many even before Thanksgiving.

According to a few businesses around the county, Christmas tree sales were brisk over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. If finding the perfect Christmas tree is still on your to-do list, you have time to mask-up and go exploring for a one-of-a-kind tree.

Following are just a few locations in and around Tioga County, N.Y. Due to coronavirus, businesses are asking visitors to mask-up and take extra precautions, even while outdoors.

Hunts Tree Farm, located at 146 Blackman Hill Rd. in Berkshire, N.Y. features U-Cut trees, wreaths in various sizes and shapes, centerpieces, ornaments, gift items, tree stands, and more, like mistletoe!

Family owned and operated for decades, Hunts has been a tradition for many. Hunts grows several varieties of pine, spruce and fir trees. Saws are available to cut your own and free tree baling is included. Hunts Tree Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Christmas Eve. For information, call (607) 539-7582.

Farmer Browns Marketplace (FBM), located at 4280 Rte. 434, Apalachin, N.Y. features Douglas, Fraser and Concolor. The bluish-green silvery needles of the Concolor fir emit a citrus aroma, an appealing scent to delight the home. FBM also offers evergreen wreaths, kissing balls, centerpieces, gift baskets, swags and hand-tied garland, as well as poinsettias. For information, call (607) 214-2910.

Ye Olde Country Florist, located at 86 Main St., Owego, N.Y. is also a popular stop to find that perfect tree. The family-owned business is ready to charm you with all things Christmas, from wreaths to gifts to special arrangements.

Tioga Gardens, located at 2217 State Rte. 17C, Owego, N.Y. offers live and cut trees, fresh wreaths, garland, poinsettias, holiday plants like the Christmas cactus, gifts, and so much more. For information, call (607) 687-5522.

Cole’s Tree Farm, located in Tioga Center, N.Y., is a small family farm that offers U-Cut spruce and pine, as well as fir trees. As this story was going to press, it was learned that the farm had closed; however, it is unknown if or when it will re-open. (We learned on Sunday that they are indeed open for business. We are not sure how the communication mixed up, but they are open for business with plenty of trees that are ready.)

Big Dipper Christmas Trees, a long-time staple in Apalachin, is unable to operate this season. After a challenging year, owner Paul Kapr said that he will re-evaluate options for next year.

Other tree searching stops to consider are the Owego United Methodist Church, along with Reeves Farm Stand at the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Roads.

Best of luck in your quest to find the perfect tree!