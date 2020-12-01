Ribbon Cutting to welcome ‘Local Utopia’ to downtown landscape

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special Ribbon Cutting event for Local Utopia on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at their 32 Lake St. Owego location.

Local Utopia is a lifestyle related retailer that specializes in selling apparel, accessories, home goods, locally made products, and much more. They also offer waste free options of everyday essentials. From bath and body products to kitchen and food products, they’re making sustainable, nontoxic, and plastic free products more convenient and affordable.

This Ribbon Cutting will be a socially distanced even, and masks will be worn at the ceremony for everyone’s concern and safety.