Enter your home or business in the ‘Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest’

Tioga County Tourism is calling for entries for the “Light Up Tioga Driving Tour and Contest.” This Driving Tour will feature homes and businesses throughout Tioga County, N.Y., and allow residents and visitors to tour the county and view the Christmas Lights. It will also include holiday window decorations in downtown business districts.

“With the cancellation of events around the county, we wanted to do something for kids and families to still experience the magic of the season,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism, adding, “We have seen and heard of businesses and residents that are planning extra-special displays this year, so we thought a driving tour would be a safe and fun way to participate in a holiday event.” She noted that there would be printed and digital maps available of the tour.

If you would like to register your home or business, enter online at www.experiencetioga.com or call (607) 687-7440 for an entry form. Entry forms must be in by Dec. 4, 2020. Light Up Tioga begins on Dec. 11, and lights will be on every day from dark until 8 p.m. There will also be walking tours of downtown shops.

People who take the “Light Up Tioga Driving Tour” will be able to vote for their favorite displays in the Home and Business categories. The winning Homes will win Gift Certificates from local businesses and the winning Business will win a $200 Gift Certificate to Small Town 360, a local photography business that offers services like virtual tours and Google Street View.

