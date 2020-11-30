Gallery Forty-One announces the December Member of the Month

December at Gallery Forty-one, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, highlights the art of Johanna Husband as Gallery Forty-One’s Member of the Month. During her 12 years as an illustrator for children’s books, Johanna has created paintings that have a story to be told or a wonder to be seen.

She gets inspiration for her paintings from nuggets of overheard conversations and books she’s reading. Keeping in mind that her audience covers a wide range of ages, Johanna delights in detail, color, and character, sometimes creating a series to unfold a small-moment that is happening. Her tools of choice are watercolors, gouache, pencil and ink on paper.

You can view Johanna’s outstanding artistry at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in downtown Owego. December hours are Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and extended hours to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or call (607) 687-2876.