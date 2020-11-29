What’s Happening for the week of November 29, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER 29

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER

Take and Make Kits are available during the month of December at the Van Etten Library. These kits are for all ages. Call the library at (607) 589-4453, ext. 3, to arrange a pick up time for your kit.

DECEMBER 5

VFW to host Chicken Parmesan dinner, 3 to 6 p.m. at Post 1371 in Owego. The cost is $12, or a Veal Parmesan dinner for $15. To pre-order, call (607) 687-1371 Monday from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; or on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 6

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 12

Children’s Christmas Party at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. This is a drive up event this year due to the pandemic. Families may register their children by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039. They have extended hours to receive registration calls to Monday thru Wednesday of next week, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, with expanded call in time from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Call the lodge to register at (607) 687-1039.

DECEMBER 13

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

VFW’s Kolache Sale. To pre-order, call (607) 687-1371 on Monday from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 15

The Twelfth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance / Legal and Safety, 4:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

DECEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.