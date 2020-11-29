Raffle to benefit Southern Tier Police Canine Association

Note: To read the original story about K-9 Maggie, you can click here!

A raffle to benefit the Southern Tier Police Canine Association (STPCA) is being held at Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique, located at 163 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

The raffle was inspired by the news of K-9 Maggie, a former shelter dog turned police dog, and now active with the Owego Police Department. Two previous adoptions with families proved unsuccessful, so Maggie had been returned to the shelter.

Acquired and trained by the STPCA, a win-win happy ending occurred when it was determined Maggie’s high energy level was a good match for police work.

Johnson City resident Fran Terpak, a Reiki master, planned and set up the raffle. Terpak, a private business owner, works with dogs and their owners. Her love of dogs motivates her, and in turn she volunteers her time and talent by organizing raffles and benefits for the STPCA and others.

Terpak remarked, “All proceeds for this raffle will go to the STPCA for things like veterinary expenses, adoption fees and other needs.”

The STPCA, founded in 1984, is a non-profit funded by private donations and membership fees. According to their website, STPCA volunteers are dedicated to the training of police, fire and search and rescue dogs and their handlers. STPCA’s “Homeless to Hero” program saves rescue dogs from shelters and then trains them to work.

Raffle tickets for dog-themed baskets are $1 each or $2 for three, and $5 for eight. To purchase tickets, stop by Up the Creek during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The last day to purchase raffle tickets is Saturday, Dec. 12. Call the store for information at (607) 687-1470. To learn more about STPCA, visit www.southerntierpolicek-9.com, or follow them on Facebook.