COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site available this week in Waverly

The New York State Department of Health, Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie, and The Village of Waverly are responding to an increase in cases in Waverly, N.Y. As part of their public health outreach, the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health encourage individuals who have had a recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has attended large gatherings and who did not take proper precautions such as wearing a mask or face covering or maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, to be tested.

A rapid testing site has been established to increase testing capacity for the region. Test samples will be processed onsite and results will be available the same day. Additional samples may be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Once tested, individuals will be asked to quarantine until the results come back. If the results are positive, you will be issued an isolation order from Tioga County Public Health, or your local health department.

The New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health have arranged for testing to be held at the Waverly Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly, on Monday, Nov. 30 from noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must pre-register, and appointments can be made at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link.

Those we are unable to pre-register electronically may call the health department at (607) 687-8600. Please plan to report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.

Additionally, anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign consent. All New Yorkers are reminded that emergency regulations banning large gatherings are still in effect, and face coverings should be worn in public when a social distance of 6-feet cannot be maintained.

When you arrive at the site, please wait for further direction for staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn once you exit your vehicle and must be worn at all times while inside the building.