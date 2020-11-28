OFA’s Class of 1967 ‘gives back’

Earlier this month, Owego Free Academy’s Class of 1967 made their yearly “give backs” to the Owego-Apalachin area.

First they visited A New Hope Center on Church Street in Owego, and Class of 1967 Representative Sally Espe Wovkulich presented Sarah DiNunzo, A New Hope Center assistant director, a check for their operating fund. The Center, founded in 1986, helps area families through difficult times.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, The OFA Class of 1967 attended a brief Veterans Day ceremony held at the VFW Post #1371. The Class presented a check to the Honor Guard.

Last Thursday, in conjunction with Lakeview Chapel of Owego, N.Y. and Angel Tree Ministries, the Class delivered a hat, coat and gloves to a needy child in the area for the Christmas season.

This concludes their yearly “give backs” for 2020, which exceeded a total of $4,000 for the year.