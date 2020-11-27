Wreaths Across America and Tioga County to remember the fallen this Christmas

Owego and Tioga County has 76 Fallen Heroes from all wars. They eternally rest in 26 Tioga County cemeteries among an estimated 5,000 who proudly wore the uniform.

Wreaths Across America is a 28-year-old national program to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who served and TEACH the Value of Freedom. The mission: place an evergreen wreath at a veterans headstone, say his name out loud, and thank him for his service and sacrifice.

The Owego and Tioga County Wreaths Across America Program is four fold for the 13th consecutive year. Goals are to first, ensure a wreath on 76 Fallen Heroes Graves; second, to place a wreath on as many veteran graves as possible; third, to place wreaths at veterans memorials; and fourth, to post a wreath at the entrance of each cemetery to remember the veterans resting inside.

How is this done? Wreaths Across America is made possible by interested volunteers, and by voluntary financial response from the community and businesses like Price Chopper, clubs, and local organizations. Self-motivated patriots take the lead because “it’s the right thing to do.”

Look at the 200,000-plus wreaths in the December snow at Arlington National Cemetery. Understand 2.2 million wreaths are placed in over 2,200 participating locations nationwide, at sea and abroad. Our WWII Fallen Heroes in Europe also receive wreaths in military cemeteries.

A Fallen Hero is a young man in the prime of his life Killed In Action. The military returns him in his flag draped casket with dog tags. A community mourns.

The family’s military escort for Army Pfc. Charlie Bilbrey is the Commandant of West Point Military Academy – walking beside the hearse from the funeral home up Front Street to Main Street and to St. Patrick’s Church and down Main Street to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

American flags decorated the sides of Main Street for the slow funeral cortege trip to the cemetery where a commendation burial service was provided by St. Patrick’s Rev. John DeSocio, a retired Navy Commander, and a Memorial service was provided by the VFW Post 1371 Honor Guard. A rifle volley, ending with the haunting sound of Taps concluded the service. You’re left limp.

Fast forward to a cold snowy December day. Gold Star Mother Barbara Bilbrey kneels in the snow at her son’s grave and tells him how much she and her family love and miss him, as his dad and brother watch and WBNG TV films for weekend air.

Mom then places a fresh green Christmas wreath with red bow at the headstone of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart Recipient. This wreath laying and remembrance by his mom, who said her son’s name out loud and then thanked him for his service and sacrifice, is what the Owego and Tioga County Wreaths Across America is all about.

POW/MIA aren’t forgotten either. Veterans would love to have a downtown merchant donate space or a window to display the POW/MIA Table and Chair with a Christmas wreath. Tioga County still has four in North Korea.

Someone may want to have six wreaths on a stand to recognize the different branches of the military and place it in front of a cemetery where there’s lots of traffic. Suggested locations, but not limited to, are Nichols Cemetery, Riverside in Lounsberry, Maple Grove in Candor, Tioga or St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley, Evergreen in Berkshire, Barton Cemetery, Riverside in Apalachin, and others where you know of that would make a good visible sight.

Make this year’s wreath season with the slogan “Be An American Worth Fighting For” a community oriented program. Students from schools could figure out creative things to do. Youth and sports organizations currently in practice can do the same. Students could earn community service hours while also helping to honor our veterans.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 as a small gesture that has grown into a national movement to remember the fallen and also teach the next generation of the sacrifices made for Americans to live freely.

From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place their lives on the line for our freedoms.

Place a fresh balsam veterans’ wreath to honor all veterans laid to rest on or before Saturday, Dec. 19, and as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

For updates or more information, contact the VFW Post 1371 Memorial / Veterans / Wreaths Chairman Jim Raftis by email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com.