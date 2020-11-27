Veterans honored by Vestal Elks Lodge

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 held their annual Veterans Day in-person dinner due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, dinners this year were for strictly take-outs.

Approximately 100 veterans and their significant other received a spaghetti dinner; complete with a tossed salad, cupcakes, and a special one-of-a-kind facemask that the lodge’s veteran’s committee members designed.

Twenty-five lodge members surrounded the lodge parking lot, displaying and waving flags, and clapping and cheering each veteran as they arrived to receive their dinner.

With military salute songs playing in the background, the lodge’s veterans committee members, themselves veterans, stood in front of the American and military flags that were prominently on display to greet each guest.

Senator Fred Akshar and his wife, Jessica, were on hand throughout the event to greet, thank, and hand each veteran their take-out dinner.