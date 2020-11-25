Readers’ Column for the week of November 22, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Okay folks, you won’t pay attention when asked nicely so we’re now at this point with COVID on a significant upward trend. Sane people are getting really fed up with all the <swear word> <intelligence indicator> acting like New York is the only state with COVID and are fighting off the resultant restrictions. It’s a worldwide happening you blooming <another intelligence indicator> and Cuomo didn’t cause any of it. Now <swear phrase> and follow the rules and we can get through this.

~

Special on sour grapes for free, just grab your Pennysaver. They’re disguised as the Reader’s Column. Bon appétit. P.S., no one said you’re getting $1,200 in Social Security. It’s a proposed amount for the second stimulus payment.

~

A lot of people just put candy out. When we refilled the bowl no one else took all the candy. And the tongs weren’t candy.

~

Does anyone know who may have a need for plastic hangers? These are not the flimsy kind. Any suggestions would be appreciated.

~

Thank you to the kind person who found my wallet at Owego Tops and left it with the management. You made my day!

~

We love Clover Weitsman – whether walking her dog at the dog park, or in her kayak, and now with the pumpkin patch. She is such a joy each time she comes on for Southern Tier Tuesdays. It makes us think of our own great grandchildren that we don’t get to see.

~

There are still a lot of people not wearing their facemasks. I understand the stores not wanting to get in a fight with them and being a little afraid of them. Why don’t they just call the police and let the police deal with it? These people are given $50 fines, just like seatbelts. If you don’t wear a seatbelt in a car the fine is $50. Maybe they’ll start waking up and realize this is serious. They need to put the mask on!

~

I just want to say thank you to the people that called in with information about recycling my microwaves and TVs. I do appreciate it.

~

It is not Cuomo’s decision to distribute or not distribute the vaccine to New Yorkers. But what do you expect from a democrat? He continues to politicize everything.

~

I see the Family Dollar is closing in Apalachin. I think Harbor Freight or an auto parts store would be great for that location.

~

Does anyone know whatever became of the old fashion trading stamp programs that were given by local businesses? I remember when the old Grand Union used to give out old triple S blue stamps and the old Giant and Victory markets gave out SA green stamps, which you received based on the amount of your purchase. You could fill out a book and redeem them for wonderful merchandise, just for buying groceries. If anyone would be interested in starting up another trading stamp program, it would be wonderful.

~

I know I’m an early riser, but this sometimes is worth it. Nora O’Donnell on CBS has Maggie, a rescue dog from Owego, N.Y. on their show. Isn’t that the nicest thing you’ve heard in a long time? Good news and have a happy day for you too.

~

I have devoted my life to helping stray animals and stopping abuse of animals! There have been articles in vivisection articles on cruelty to animals in labs! The breeding places for producing lab animals are found with drones, breeders hidden in small communities. PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) told me I am one of several who have called about breeders in Waverly, Tioga County. The most popular puppies for cruel experiments are beagle puppies! They are gassed with toxic fumes. Strapped on their nose for days. They have other experiments, no numbing, infected, thrown aside. I have recently been given no help when I reached out. I am still trying. Puppies should not be tortured!

~

Sun rising? Sun setting? No…. Earth turning.

~

I’m not sure if this is an old scam or a new scam. I received a voicemail from social security; they’re going to cancel it because of some suspicious activity on it. I’m going to lose my social security number. Okay, tell me another one.

~

Cuomo needs to stop using COVID to stretch and abuse his power. He is so out of line and I am so happy to hear there are a growing number of sheriff deputies that will not enforce his ten people in your own home rule. They will not be enforcing it throughout the country. I’m sure he will have more than ten people at his Thanksgiving table.

~

Found at the Efthimiou Estate auction on Oct. 31, women’s prescription eye glasses. Call 699-7250 to retrieve.

National Political Viewpoints

Here we go again. The Clintons have used their tax-free foundation, Global Initiatives, as a piggy bank for years, donating almost no money to the purposes it was supposedly set up for, yet paying no taxes. Now, it turns out, the Biden’s have done the same thing. They have a foundation set up to fund cancer research. No money has gone to that purpose and no taxes have been paid. Bill and Hillary owe between $400,000 and $1 million in taxes; the Biden’s probably owe about the same. Why aren’t these people held accountable?

~

It is true Donald Trump avoided the draft. What you failed to mention is Joe Biden received five draft deferments during VietNam. Poor Joe suffered from childhood asthma although he was healthy enough to letter in sports during school. I met a young man by the name of Scott in 1968 when we both arrived in the country. He was KIA during the Tet Offensive. He also had childhood asthma. The difference between Scott and Joe Biden was Scott had a spine and got a medical waiver from his doctor and a Navy Doctor. Joe Biden is a coward and I hope my fellow Nam veterans agree.

~

The party that has been screaming “FRAUD” is now pressuring Georgia officials to get the election audit to discard legal votes to flip the state back to Trump. And several Trump supporters will respond here that it is okay. Unreal. No integrity whatsoever.

~

Socialism isn’t a hard concept. The government collects taxes and uses the money to hire police officers. The government collects taxes and uses the money to hire firefighters. The government collects taxes and uses the money to maintain roads. The government collects taxes and uses the money to provide education. The government collects taxes and uses the money to pay Social Security and medical benefits. It’s that simple. It’s something we have chosen to do and welcomed. It’s socialistic.

~

Four years from now when the world is still here I hope you’ll finally realize you’ve been conned.

~

The only people that can declare a president incompetent are the Vice President plus a majority of the cabinet members. Not going to happen.

~

FYI, the “Sharpie” brand name applies to several products, not just the blunt felt-tip markers. Sharpie brand pens used at polling places were APPROVED ballpoint pens with APPROVED black ink specifically designed to mark the ballots so the voting machines could read them. They were not your average marker. The pens were collected after each use and sanitized before the next user. If they were disposed of after the election, the State Elections Board likely MANDATED it. If you think there’s something wrong with the election process, why don’t you get involved instead of complaining? As an Election Inspector, a few dozen of us who care enough to become involved have to go through hours of training classes, repeated every year, to be up to date on the most recent developments. Then we go to the polling places a full hour before they open to set up, sit for the full 15 hours the polls are open, checking in people, dealing with situations like people being at the wrong place, and sanitizing the booths, desks, pens and anything else that might have been touched; and then we spend an hour after the polls close shutting down the equipment and cleaning up. The SEALED election results are hand carried by a designated Inspector directly to the Board of Elections office and passed directly to a member of the Board.

~

Donald Trump continues to show the world his true colors. He doesn’t care about the United States or the people who live here – he just cares about himself. He acts like a spoiled child refusing to accept the results of the election, even though the election process was very secure, and he lost fair and square. He won’t allow his lackeys to provide the Biden administration access to information they need to prepare for the transition of power. The truth of the matter is that Donald Trump hasn’t really led the country for the last four years. He lied about and refused to address the very real pandemic and its impact on our country. He has spent his time watching TV, tweeting untruths and conspiracy theories, calling people names, playing golf, and not performing the duties that a president is expected to. It is unconscionable. Thankfully, the nightmare is almost over.

~

This column seems to have a lot of disgruntled Trump supporters; I wonder how many actually voted, voted twice, or voted row A all the way. There is a house on Route 17C that has Biden campaign signs out front and it looks like a vindictive individual has taken their frustrations out on them with a baseball bat. Must have been gratifying. Every vote counts.

~

For all you people telling “We the People” to just suck it up, well it seems to me that Hillary Clinton never learned to suck it up. She has been blaming everybody other than herself for losing the election in 2016. Did we actually think that the Democrats would just sit back and let Trump win the 2020 election fairly because we the people believe in what he has accomplished for us. Before the virus hit us we had the best low unemployment record for Blacks, Latino’s, Asians and all nationalities. We had the best economy, jobs aplenty, prison reform, our veterans were being helped out, trade sanctions against countries who weren’t paying their fair share, and the wall was built to stop illegals from bringing drugs into our country. The democrats didn’t like the fact that a TV personality and good businessman could come out and clean out the so-called swamp, and he wasn’t a politician. We republicans have been called a lot of names but we vote legally. President Trump has until mid-December to concede, but why should he? Look what the Philly vote counters are doing and three days before the election they changed some of the voting rules that we have followed for years. The lawsuits are necessary for all the illegal stuff that’s going on. For years they have had problems with the Dominion computer program, and now I hope we get to the bottom of all of this.

~

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Trump showed up in Washington, D.C. last weekend and rallied peacefully until ANTIFA showed up. No looting, no burning police vehicles, no destroying other people’s property. About 70% of Americans think this election was rigged and is illegal, 10’s of thousands of supporters, and we’re supposed to think Bumbling Biden is President? Yeah, right!

~

Concrete evidence continues to mount a concerted effort to sabotage the vote for President Trump. Thousands of votes for Trump were found in boxes in Puerto Rico that were never counted. Thousands of votes contaminated in many states that used the machines supplied by Dominion. The list goes on. President Trump is doing the correct thing in not conceding one little bit!

~

Kind of makes you wonder what the media, including FOX, get in return for them trying to call Bumbling Biden as the new president when there are way too many unanswered questions affecting the election. We used to watch a lot, not any more. They crossed the line.

~

For all you fear mongering liberals. The reason the Chinese virus cases have gone up is because we have increased the testing, probably by 54%. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure that out. Is this acceptable? Stay home and be careful! Otherwise, let’s live our lives. I’m tired of being told by Cuomo how many people I can have for dinner at Thanksgiving. If I had room, I’d have 50. Come arrest me.

~

Here the coronavirus is going wild, 1,500 plus a day and getting worse, and now the Owego schools have shut down. Where’s our president? You know our President, Donald Trump? He’s out golfing. He complains about the elections being rigged and is not doing a darn thing. Some of you actually voted for him? What a joke! I can’t wait to be gone from that guy in January.

~

I’m so looking forward to our upcoming American president who will not spend millions of dollars going golfing every weekend, won’t tie up the court system with frivolous lawsuits on repeated unfounded evidence to prove fraud. Looking forward to a president that wants to lead our country, help us through this COVID-19 disaster, get our economy back and running, and protectively care for all Americans, and treat everybody like decent human beings. So looking forward to Jan. 20.

~

Trump lost – his own words; it is what it is.

~

I voted in Owego and I was handed what looked like a black sharpie, however, you had to push it on. It was really a black pen. The person who called into this column would have known this if they had voted. They would have noted it looked like a sharpie but it was a pen.

~

Not only are you getting $1,200 more in your social security check, you’re getting a new house as part of the new green deal. So be watching for them to break ground at your place in the spring.

~

It looks like the fake election will go through for Biden but rest assured, we are going to have a four-year comedy act. He can’t even put two words together to make a sentence and his gaffes will leave you laughing. Don’t miss it!

~

The Trump rallies on Saturday were peaceful until the cowards showed up after the sun went down, dividing this country.

~

Four words that made Trump lose are: loose lips sink ships, and boy did it ever! Who’s hiding in the basement now? It’s unbelievable that people think of him as some kind of a savior.

~

When it comes to President Joe Biden, he’s got the best of the best behind him.

~

Trump is always talking about America first. Yeah, right. If he believed America came first, he would concede and congratulate Joe Biden and so we can combat this COVID-19 and all the other problems.

~

“The great American nightmare is over” – Gerald Ford (after Nixon). Joe Biden: Experienced, competent, compassionate, trustworthy, decent, and tempered with honor and dignity – willing to work with the opposition. He listens. Old friends, “I trust him implicitly” – Senator Mitch McConnell.

~

Absolutely the worst election date I have ever seen in my 50 years of eligibility to vote. I believe a postponement of the election would have resulted in the same outcome. However, I don’t believe we would be seeing 1 million people getting sick in the past week. No one can prove what actually happened except people are getting sicker. Too bad a survey was not done on if you were a democrat or a republican when you got COVID-19. People are saying the voters were cautious. Then what is actually causing these cases? People are more educated now than what they were in March and April. The weather is colder in March and April. More people are using masks. I believe most people are being more cautious now, but we had an election involving millions and millions of people. I do believe the government is at fault this time. 2020 was an exceptional tragic year; a postponement of this election might have saved millions of people from getting COVID-19. We don’t know.

~

My Friends, the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” is not in the power of the government. There is only One who has been given the authority to redeem and His name is Jesus Christ. “NOR IS THERE SALVATION IN ANY OTHER, FOR THERE IS NO OTHER NAME UNDER HEAVEN GIVEN AMONG MEN BY WHICH WE MUST BE SAVED.” (Acts 4:12)

~

My question is this, how in the world can they declare Biden the winner of the presidential election when they hadn’t counted up all the votes yet? They should have waited until all the votes were counted until they declared a winner. There’s something mighty fishy going on here.

~

If you want to know why China was so interested in buying loan bonds from our Federal Government, it is because they want the interest we’re paying and the interest will be in United States dollars. They want United States dollars so they will never cash those bonds in, they will continuously collect the interest rate for the rest of the life of those bonds in U.S. dollars. U.S. dollars are valuable.

~

Why won’t Trump help Biden transition into the White House? More than a quarter of a million Americans are dead and this President wants to act like a child! I hope you republican voters wake up. I know a couple of people in Owego that got this virus and it’s not pretty.