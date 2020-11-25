Governor Cuomo gives brief, updates New York residents during COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody has an opinion on COVID. We have facts, and that’s the way we make decisions. We’ve seen this movie before. We said the COVID rate would increase over the fall because that’s what was diagnosed,” said Governor Cuomo, adding, “All the experts said you get into the fall, what you’re going to see is the weather gets colder, college students come home, fewer outdoor gatherings, and COVID will go up. They diagnosed that, and that is exactly what we’re seeing.”

In a release, the governor wrote, “We have tremendous increases statewide that have been going up through the fall. We now have an added problem where we’re going through Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant because people travel and there’s more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up. We are going to see an increase post-Thanksgiving. That is going to take a bad situation and make it worse. How much the numbers go up depends on how people perform. The global experts have all basically been recommending the same thing, which is start to develop a winter plan. And that’s what we’re going to be doing, and as we do that, it’s more important than ever that New Yorkers continue to show their toughness and keep practicing all the behaviors we know will help stop the spread.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.28 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.04percent. Within the focus areas, 44,453 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,345 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 128,632 test results were reported, yielding 3,920 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/22) % Positive Yesterday (11/23) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.44% 4.13% 5.28% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 2.93% 2.96% 3.62% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.48% 2.62% 3.04%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.02% 6.94% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 7.53% 7.52% 6.69% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 4.53% 4.75% 5.56% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 4.26% 4.49% 4.72% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 3.49% 3.47% 3.72% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 5.45% 4.96% 4.91% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.31% 3.19% 3.15% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 3.73% 3.81% 3.84% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.73% 4.58% 4.55% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 3.85% 4.12% 4.44% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.29% 3.15% 3.03% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 5.20% 5.03% 5.19% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 5.17% 4.98% 4.99% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.68% 3.54% 3.65% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 5.47% 3.00% 2.95% Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.84% 3.65% 3.52% Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.68% 8.82% 8.78% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.42% 3.11% 2.98% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.47% 3.18% 3.45% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 4.10% 3.55% 3.78% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 5.37% 5.11% 5.24% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 4.47% 4.63% 4.34% Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 7.29% 6.47% 6.73% Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 10.11% 10.51% 9.86% Westchester Tarrytown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 8.80% 7.47% 7.40% Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.20% 4.99% 4.99% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.94% 7.71% 7.81%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 2,982 (+126)

Patients Newly Admitted – 461

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 596 (+37)

Number ICU with Intubation – 277 (+14)

Total Discharges – 84,001 (+300)

Deaths – 41

Total Deaths – 26,482

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.0% 3.2% 2.4% 2.25% Central New York 3.6% 3.4% 4.6% 3.47% Finger Lakes 3.6% 3.4% 5.8% 3.47% Long Island 3.5% 3.4% 4.0% 3.30% Mid-Hudson 4.2% 4.0% 4.2% 3.82% Mohawk Valley 2.5% 5.3% 5.0% 3.05% New York City 2.5% 2.5% 2.7% 2.49% North Country 1.7% 3.7% 3.3% 1.95% Southern Tier 1.8% 0.8% 2.0% 1.30% Western New York 5.5% 5.8% 6.6% 5.21%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.4% 3.6% 3.9% 3.38% Brooklyn 2.7% 2.4% 2.5% 2.33% Manhattan 1.4% 1.7% 1.5% 1.64% Queens 2.9% 2.6% 3.0% 2.71% Staten Island 4.2% 3.7% 4.6% 4.03%

Of the 613,266 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,324 91 Allegany 907 38 Broome 5,054 71 Cattaraugus 956 37 Cayuga 783 21 Chautauqua 1,449 35 Chemung 2,769 45 Chenango 602 19 Clinton 434 4 Columbia 979 9 Cortland 951 38 Delaware 326 7 Dutchess 6,867 56 Erie 22,558 685 Essex 263 11 Franklin 245 2 Fulton 472 11 Genesee 845 26 Greene 655 9 Hamilton 41 1 Herkimer 616 13 Jefferson 471 14 Lewis 326 11 Livingston 642 18 Madison 861 25 Monroe 13,417 363 Montgomery 442 29 Nassau 57,985 496 Niagara 3,366 105 NYC 300,191 1,916 Oneida 4,410 118 Onondaga 9,785 315 Ontario 1,164 29 Orange 16,228 135 Orleans 585 4 Oswego 1,359 57 Otsego 573 21 Putnam 2,563 34 Rensselaer 1,587 33 Rockland 20,942 118 Saratoga 2,045 39 Schenectady 2,227 38 Schoharie 179 3 Schuyler 285 11 Seneca 267 7 St. Lawrence 723 18 Steuben 1,644 34 Suffolk 57,909 543 Sullivan 2,123 15 Tioga 1,066 11 Tompkins 971 18 Ulster 3,141 32 Warren 560 13 Washington 435 2 Wayne 1,012 29 Westchester 47,964 332 Wyoming 480 50 Yates 242 0

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,482. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: