Governor Cuomo gives brief, updates New York residents during COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody has an opinion on COVID. We have facts, and that’s the way we make decisions. We’ve seen this movie before. We said the COVID rate would increase over the fall because that’s what was diagnosed,” said Governor Cuomo, adding, “All the experts said you get into the fall, what you’re going to see is the weather gets colder, college students come home, fewer outdoor gatherings, and COVID will go up. They diagnosed that, and that is exactly what we’re seeing.”
In a release, the governor wrote, “We have tremendous increases statewide that have been going up through the fall. We now have an added problem where we’re going through Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant because people travel and there’s more social activity. The more social activity, the more the infection rate goes up. We are going to see an increase post-Thanksgiving. That is going to take a bad situation and make it worse. How much the numbers go up depends on how people perform. The global experts have all basically been recommending the same thing, which is start to develop a winter plan. And that’s what we’re going to be doing, and as we do that, it’s more important than ever that New Yorkers continue to show their toughness and keep practicing all the behaviors we know will help stop the spread.”
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.28 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.04percent. Within the focus areas, 44,453 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,345 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 128,632 test results were reported, yielding 3,920 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
STATEWIDE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/22) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/23) % Positive
|
|
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
4.81%
|
4.51%
|
4.44%
|
4.13%
|
5.28%
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
2.86%
|
2.89%
|
2.93%
|
2.96%
|
3.62%
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
2.47%
|
2.44%
|
2.48%
|
2.62%
|
3.04%
|
Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|
Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|
Current 7-day Rolling average
|
|
|
Erie orange-zone focus area % positive
|
7.22%
|
7.30%
|
7.20%
|
7.02%
|
6.94%
|
|
Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.34%
|
7.36%
|
7.53%
|
7.52%
|
6.69%
|
|
Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
5.10%
|
4.44%
|
4.53%
|
4.75%
|
5.56%
|
|
Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.41%
|
4.17%
|
4.26%
|
4.49%
|
4.72%
|
|
Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.95%
|
3.58%
|
3.49%
|
3.47%
|
3.72%
|
|
Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.26%
|
5.34%
|
5.45%
|
4.96%
|
4.91%
|
|
Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.03%
|
4.50%
|
4.28%
|
4.25%
|
4.23%
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.40%
|
3.40%
|
3.31%
|
3.19%
|
3.15%
|
|
Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
3.52%
|
3.73%
|
3.81%
|
3.84%
|
|
Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
3.80%
|
4.70%
|
4.73%
|
4.58%
|
4.55%
|
|
Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.92%
|
3.70%
|
3.85%
|
4.12%
|
4.44%
|
|
Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.55%
|
3.39%
|
3.29%
|
3.15%
|
3.03%
|
|
Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.59%
|
4.71%
|
5.20%
|
5.03%
|
5.19%
|
|
Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
5.24%
|
4.96%
|
5.17%
|
4.98%
|
4.99%
|
|
Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.75%
|
3.61%
|
3.68%
|
3.54%
|
3.65%
|
|
Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.81%
|
5.60%
|
5.47%
|
3.00%
|
2.95%
|
|
Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
5.41%
|
3.84%
|
3.65%
|
3.52%
|
|
Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.07%
|
7.89%
|
8.68%
|
8.82%
|
8.78%
|
|
Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.23%
|
3.39%
|
3.42%
|
3.11%
|
2.98%
|
|
Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.69%
|
3.69%
|
3.47%
|
3.18%
|
3.45%
|
|
Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.64%
|
4.15%
|
4.10%
|
3.55%
|
3.78%
|
|
Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.26%
|
5.69%
|
5.37%
|
5.11%
|
5.24%
|
|
Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.80%
|
4.85%
|
4.47%
|
4.63%
|
4.34%
|
|
Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.36%
|
7.15%
|
7.29%
|
6.47%
|
6.73%
|
|
Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.88%
|
10.22%
|
10.11%
|
10.51%
|
9.86%
|
|
Westchester Tarrytown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.47%
|
8.27%
|
8.80%
|
7.47%
|
7.40%
|
|
Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.48%
|
4.11%
|
4.38%
|
4.35%
|
4.32%
|
|
Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.46%
|
5.68%
|
5.20%
|
4.99%
|
4.99%
|
|
Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
9.34%
|
7.59%
|
7.94%
|
7.71%
|
7.81%
|
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,982 (+126)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 461
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 596 (+37)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 277 (+14)
- Total Discharges – 84,001 (+300)
- Deaths – 41
- Total Deaths – 26,482
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Capital Region
|
2.0%
|
3.2%
|
2.4%
|
2.25%
|
Central New York
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
4.6%
|
3.47%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.6%
|
3.4%
|
5.8%
|
3.47%
|
Long Island
|
3.5%
|
3.4%
|
4.0%
|
3.30%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.2%
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
3.82%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.5%
|
5.3%
|
5.0%
|
3.05%
|
New York City
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.49%
|
North Country
|
1.7%
|
3.7%
|
3.3%
|
1.95%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.8%
|
0.8%
|
2.0%
|
1.30%
|
Western New York
|
5.5%
|
5.8%
|
6.6%
|
5.21%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Bronx
|
3.4%
|
3.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.38%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.7%
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
2.33%
|
Manhattan
|
1.4%
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|
1.64%
|
Queens
|
2.9%
|
2.6%
|
3.0%
|
2.71%
|
Staten Island
|
4.2%
|
3.7%
|
4.6%
|
4.03%
Of the 613,266 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
5,324
|
91
|
Allegany
|
907
|
38
|
Broome
|
5,054
|
71
|
Cattaraugus
|
956
|
37
|
Cayuga
|
783
|
21
|
Chautauqua
|
1,449
|
35
|
Chemung
|
2,769
|
45
|
Chenango
|
602
|
19
|
Clinton
|
434
|
4
|
Columbia
|
979
|
9
|
Cortland
|
951
|
38
|
Delaware
|
326
|
7
|
Dutchess
|
6,867
|
56
|
Erie
|
22,558
|
685
|
Essex
|
263
|
11
|
Franklin
|
245
|
2
|
Fulton
|
472
|
11
|
Genesee
|
845
|
26
|
Greene
|
655
|
9
|
Hamilton
|
41
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
616
|
13
|
Jefferson
|
471
|
14
|
Lewis
|
326
|
11
|
Livingston
|
642
|
18
|
Madison
|
861
|
25
|
Monroe
|
13,417
|
363
|
Montgomery
|
442
|
29
|
Nassau
|
57,985
|
496
|
Niagara
|
3,366
|
105
|
NYC
|
300,191
|
1,916
|
Oneida
|
4,410
|
118
|
Onondaga
|
9,785
|
315
|
Ontario
|
1,164
|
29
|
Orange
|
16,228
|
135
|
Orleans
|
585
|
4
|
Oswego
|
1,359
|
57
|
Otsego
|
573
|
21
|
Putnam
|
2,563
|
34
|
Rensselaer
|
1,587
|
33
|
Rockland
|
20,942
|
118
|
Saratoga
|
2,045
|
39
|
Schenectady
|
2,227
|
38
|
Schoharie
|
179
|
3
|
Schuyler
|
285
|
11
|
Seneca
|
267
|
7
|
St. Lawrence
|
723
|
18
|
Steuben
|
1,644
|
34
|
Suffolk
|
57,909
|
543
|
Sullivan
|
2,123
|
15
|
Tioga
|
1,066
|
11
|
Tompkins
|
971
|
18
|
Ulster
|
3,141
|
32
|
Warren
|
560
|
13
|
Washington
|
435
|
2
|
Wayne
|
1,012
|
29
|
Westchester
|
47,964
|
332
|
Wyoming
|
480
|
50
|
Yates
|
242
|
0
Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,482. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Broome
|
1
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
1
|
Chemung
|
2
|
Cortland
|
1
|
Erie
|
9
|
Greene
|
1
|
Kings
|
3
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Montgomery
|
3
|
Niagara
|
2
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Queens
|
4
|
Suffolk
|
3
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Westchester
|
4
