Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga County

On Nov. 17, the New York State Police, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and the Village of Waverly Police Department conducted an Occupant Safety Checkpoint in the Village of Waverly.

The checkpoint took place on Chemung Street. Members of law enforcement were looking for people failing to wear a seatbelt.

According to police, 22 seatbelt tickets were issued. Two other vehicle and traffic violations were also issued.

Police remind commuters and residents that all passengers in a vehicle must wear a seatbelt or be in a proper child restraint, even adults in the backseat.