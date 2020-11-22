Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga County

Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga CountyPhoto taken by a New York State Police UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), or drone. Provided.

Posted By: psadvert November 22, 2020

On Nov. 17, the New York State Police, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and the Village of Waverly Police Department conducted an Occupant Safety Checkpoint in the Village of Waverly. 

The checkpoint took place on Chemung Street. Members of law enforcement were looking for people failing to wear a seatbelt.  

Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga County

Photo taken by a New York State Police UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), or drone. Provided.

According to police, 22 seatbelt tickets were issued. Two other vehicle and traffic violations were also issued.

Police remind commuters and residents that all passengers in a vehicle must wear a seatbelt or be in a proper child restraint, even adults in the backseat. 

Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga County

Photo taken by a New York State Police UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), or drone. Provided.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Seatbelt checkpoint results in Tioga County"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*