Tioga ASAP celebrates a birthday!

The Tioga Allies in Substance Abuse Coalition (ASAP) recently announced their third year! Tioga ASAP was established to help combat the negative impact of substance misuse and abuse in our area through community education, prevention interventions, treatment, resource referrals, and community engagement events and activities.

The mission of Tioga ASAP is to engage communities in efforts to understand, prevent and reduce substance abuse in our area, especially among youth. Through increased collaborations, their ultimate vision is to inspire community-level change where people come to work together in the creation of a healthy and thriving Tioga County, free from the effects of substance abuse.

The coalition meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m., currently in Zoom, but there are plenty of other ways to get involved too. Check out their Facebook page @TiogaASAP or www.tiogaasap.org for meeting information, volunteer opportunities, or to leave helpful comments and suggestions.

Coming up is free community Narcan Training at their 72 North Ave. location in Owego, free medication lock boxes and medication disposal bags, and free training for adults and youth. You can contact ASAP at (607) 223-4066 for more information.

Tioga ASAP is currently looking for parents of middle and high school students to volunteer for Parent Focus Groups virtually. There are incentives to participate. They are also looking for youth, age’s 12-18, to participate and volunteer, and are seeking volunteers to conduct environmental scans.

In January, Tioga ASAP will virtually host Ben Cort. Ben is the author of Weed, Inc. and a Marijuana Policy expert; he presents about the cannabis industry, impact on communities, and particularly the impact on young people.

To learn more about Tioga ASAP, email to tiogacountyasap@gmail.com, visit www.tiogaasap.org, or call (607) 223-4066.