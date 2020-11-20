Project Neighbor Food Pantry holds ribbon cutting at new location

As the holiday season approaches, the Project Neighbor Food Pantry has reason to celebrate and give thanks.

What started more than five decades ago as an outreach mission of the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, pantry volunteers previously worked out of a small room inside of the church. As of Oct. 6, the group officially opened their new location at 79 Whig St. The pantry occupies a portion of the building.

A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 11 to celebrate the move. Attending the ceremony was Jim Tornatore, Newark Valley mayor; Crystal Cross, Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce secretary; Project Neighbor President, Shirley Yetter; and Treasurer, Sue Hills along with other community members and pantry volunteers.

Yetter and Hills explained that the new location features three times the space, convenient parking, and an entrance that is accessible for the disabled.

The food pantry, run by approximately 20 volunteers, is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. Pantry volunteers also deliver to elderly residents who are homebound.

The pantry, which provides supplemental groceries throughout the year, receives support from residents, organizations, and businesses in and around Newark Valley and surrounding areas, and also receives assistance from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Donations are welcome. Residents within the 13811 zip code area are eligible to receive food from the pantry.

Most recently, pantry volunteers took registrations for their annual Thanksgiving box give-away, which serves as many as 90 families. They also provide food boxes at Christmas and Easter.

If you have questions or wish to arrange a time to visit outside of regular pantry hours, call (607) 642-3339. Additional information can also be found on the group’s Facebook page, “Project Neighbor of Newark Valley.”