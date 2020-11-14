Tioga County COVID update for November 14, 2020

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

∙ 948 Confirmed Cases (+13) – Total confirmed cases, to date.

∙ 610 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine (-30) – These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19; or individuals who traveled outside of New York State to one of the states identified by the Governor with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon return.

∙ 621 Recovered (+17) – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation.

∙ 281 Active Cases (-4)

∙ 46 Deaths

This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman reported Governor Cuomo issued updated Cluster Action Initiative information, whichis posted on the NY Forward website, https://forward.ny.gov/cluster-action-initiative.

Please note the limit on private social gatherings (i.e. at someone’s private residence is 10 people – statewide – regardless of where you live in the state or if you are in or out of a zone). “Gatherings” in the context of an event taking place in a catering hall or other type of event space remains capped at 25 people in a Yellow Zone or 50 people anywhere not placed under a zone designation.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

∙ https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com

∙ Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225

∙ Facebook @Tioga County Public Health

∙ Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)

∙ Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

∙ NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

∙ Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – (607) 354-0965