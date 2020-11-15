What’s Happening for the week of November 15, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER 15

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 Holiday Craft Emporium in the ballroom, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature a variety of local handmade crafts including jewelry, textiles, glassware, soaps and candles as well as direct sales. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

NOVEMBER 16

November: Diffuser Necklace Take and Make Kit, Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

CANCELLED: Hunter’s Breakfast, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., North Barton Grange #45, Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

Free Virtual “Tubby the Tuba” Musical Storytime put on by the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 7 p.m., hosted by Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library. This educational concert is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required. Visit tsmlibrary.org for more information or to register.

NOVEMBER 18

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley, Take out only. All are Welcome.

Meet (the New) Facebook, 3 p.m. This workshop is for beginners, but current Facebook users will pick up some tips as well. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, Hubbard Auditorium, 56 Main St., Owego.

Congressman Tom Reed’s Staff Office Hours, 2 to 4 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Central School Board of Education Regular Meeting, Virtually via Google Meet, at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 20

Candor Emergency Squad Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry To Go and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, 74 Owego Rd., Candor. Proceeds will go towards new heart monitors.

Introduction to Video Chat Platforms, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 21

CANCELLED: The Annual Craft Fair at the Apalachin United Methodist Church has been canceled due to the pandemic. They will be back next year!

NOVEMBER 22

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout and drive thru only. Donations accepted.

Owego Lions Christmas Tree Sale (selling Fraser Firs), Ye Olde Country Florist, 86 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 per tree.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Shop Smarter and Safer Online, 7 p.m. Join us for a look at the ins and outs of how to shop smarter online. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 29

DECEMBER 6

DECEMBER 13

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 20

