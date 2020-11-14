Home Central raises dollars through its ‘Round Up for Extension’

Local hardware and home improvement retail store, Home Central, recently partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) with a “Round Up for Extension” charity initiative throughout the entire month of October.

Guests were able to round up their total purchase to the next dollar amount and donate their change to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, a resource that looks to make an impact on educating farmers, families and children in the community.

To provide double the impact and support for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, Home Central also matched all customer donations made over the course of the month.

Between the Owego and Candor store, over $2,000 was raised to assist CCE in their efforts.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County provides research and experience-based educational programs to help residents build individual, family, farm and community resilience. Through family development programs to nurture families across the county, Cornell Cooperative Extension builds community connections by participating in or organizing coalitions, such as the Tioga County Nonprofit Network and Tioga Strong Families, to enhance collaborating and community betterment.

In 2019, Cornell Cooperative Extension saw 1,097 residents participate in agriculture and food programs, 96 volunteers provided 5,677 hours of service to fellow residents, $66,000 was received by state funding in Tioga County, and 3,722 children participated in 4-H programs.

For more information, you can visit http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/.

Home Central is a local home improvement and building supplies store with locations in Vestal, Owego, and Candor, N.Y.

For more information, visit www.homecentralstores.com/.