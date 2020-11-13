Date set for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s toy distribution

If you have registered with Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) for holiday food and gifts for your children, then you are already registered to receive toys at the distribution on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW in Owego. The organizers ask that you wear a mask and bring your own shopping bags.

Due to COVID safety precautions, they can only allow ten people in the building at once, so they ask that you come as close to your appointment time as possible to avoid standing in the cold. Latecomers will go to the end of the line.

Residents of Spencer are asked to sign up for Toys for Tots through the Spencer Van Etten Food Cupboard and residents of Candor are asked to sign up at the Bread of Life Food Pantry.

All other Tioga County residents who would like to receive gifts for their children, aged newborn to 18 years, may register their children by calling Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.

In a press release, TCRM wrote, “We are immensely grateful to donors who provide toys and to the U.S. Marines and their Toys for Tots program. Without their hard work and countless volunteer hours, our Toy Distribution would not be possible.”