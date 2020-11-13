Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk says thank you to Pat Howe

CROP Hunger Walks are interfaith events that build support while raising funds to end hunger in our community and also around the world. Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk was held virtually – walking alone, with immediate family, or small groups safely distanced.

One’s participation impacts individuals and families in more than 35 countries. In many developing nations, people can walk up to six miles a day to get food and water. One in nine people worldwide lack access to clean water and a healthy diet. We walk to be in solidarity, bring awareness to these issues, and raise the funds for permanent change.

Locally the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk supports six food cupboards or soup kitchens in our county. They are the ACT Weekly Dinner in Owego, Bread of Life Pantry in Candor, Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach in Nichols, Community Food Cupboard in Spencer, Lounsberry Food Pantry, and Tioga County Rural Ministry in Owego.

Pat Howe is a very dedicated volunteer at Tioga County Rural Ministry. She works three days a week in their food pantry, which is evidence that she goes above and beyond what might be expected or hoped for.

As Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director of the Rural Ministry stated, “Pat has a big heart and cares deeply for anyone who is struggling or having hard times. In addition, she can be found delivering food to a person who is homeless, sharing a thoughtful birthday card to a ‘regular’ pantry member, and working on TCRM various programs.”

This year Pat collected $2,301 dollars for the CROP Hunger Walk. Inviting others to participate in hunger causes seems to come natural to her as she invited 127 people to donate this year.

In a press release, organizers stated, “We thank you, Pat, for making a difference in the lives of others by helping transform communities with nutritious food, clean water and healthy children.”

When asked why the CROP Walk is important to her, Pat replied, “I am passionate about the CROP Walk because I will never forget my roots. For example, we would stretch one pound of hamburger for a family of 11 by making milk gravy to put on government instant mashed potatoes. For a treat, we would walk the railroad tracks until we picked enough black caps to make a pie with the lard we received for the crust. I am driven by results. Achieving each milestone motivated me to set a bigger challenge for myself. My reward comes knowing that my hard work impacted another person positively. Coming from a large family and having many, many friends made it possible to raise this much money. For me, it is a hand up, not a handout. Many thanks to all my friends and family for their support.”

If you would like to join in to support ending hunger, you can make a donation to Tioga County CROP Hunger walk online at crophungerwalk.org/owegony, or send a check made out to CWS/CROP to The Walk Coordinator, Diane Campbell, 182 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827.