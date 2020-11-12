Town of Owego Budget Hearing rescheduled for November 12

Last week, the Town of Owego announced that the public hearing on the budget, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Owego’s Town Hall, located on Route 434.

The hearing is rescheduled to complete final adjustments to the budget. Currently, the budget is under the tax cap, which is 1.56 percent this year.

Water and sewer rates will remain flat, and lighting district charges will be reduced.