Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of November 9, 2020

Hi there, my name is Stacey and I came here in July of 2012. I was only eight weeks old. I have been here for my whole entire life! I’ve been here to see many cats come and go, and yet I am still here.

Now don’t start feeling sorry for me. I like it here! This is my home now. My life is very simple. When I get up in the morning Nancy prepares our breakfast and I usually like to eat in the bathroom with a couple of other kitties. I am a private eater. I prefer being secluded to eating off a tray with eight or 10 other cats.

Nancy accommodates each of us according to our preferences. Some eat in a cage, some on top of a cage, some in the cupboard, some under the bathroom sink, and I like to eat in the bathroom on top of the little cupboard over the sink and then a whole bunch like to eat off one of the two trays she feeds them on. Those cats are voracious eaters, always jockeying for the best spot and gobble as fast as they can because there is a lot of competition. I am much more civilized than that and I don’t gobble.

After we eat I will follow Nancy around because I am well aware that she doesn’t spend a lot of time with each of us, so I want to be right there when she gets her chores done so I can get in as much cuddle time as possible. Usually she wipes the counter down last and I will be right there and I start talking to her. I make a noise like me-ack to let her know that I would like some time with her now, please.

She will sit on our little couch and rub my belly and pet me and brush me. I love this time with her. I will roll all over the place and a couple other cats will come around; Zak, Oreo and Clara, and sometimes Christie crowd around for attention. I don’t mind. I head bump them to welcome them to our love fest.

She will caress us and talk to us and then after a little bit our time is up. She will stand up to leave and we will one by one wander away to find a nice place to take a nap. This is a good life actually.

If you would like to help her to make it possible for all of us to stay here your donations would be greatly appreciated. Send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would prefer to donate supplies, call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to see what our needs are.