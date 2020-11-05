Holiday Craft Emporium to be held November 15 at the Owego Elks

The Owego Elks Lodge is hosting a Holiday Craft Emporium on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the event, the ballroom, parlors and barroom will be full, showcasing the products from 40 craft, artisan, and direct sale vendors.

Crafters and Artisans will have on display handmade jewelry, woodcrafts, boutique soaps and lotions, soy candles, jams and jellies, glassware, textiles, repurposed furniture and home décor, and homemade baked goods.

Of course there will be many holiday wreaths, decorations and ornaments to help warm your home in Christmas cheer. Direct sales vendors attending include cosmetics, health and wellness, totes and storage solutions, house ware and kitchen products, candles, and baking and meal prep solutions.

To complete your shopping experience, the Lodge Antique Emporium will also be open for you to browse and buy from the many unique treasures and collectables on display.

During this event, all current COVID-19 rules will be followed. Attendees are expected to wear a mask and sign in at the entrance in case of necessary contract tracing.

The Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The Craft Emporium entrance will be on the Church Street side of the building.