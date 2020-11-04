Road to the White House unclear; Tioga County results revealed

In an extremely close Presidential Race, former President and candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are seeing a fierce battle over several key states as votes continue to be counted.

In the meantime, unofficial election results revealed how Tioga County, New York voted.

For President, 64.67% of voters cast their ballot for President Trump, while 32.71 percent voted for the former president Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

For State Supreme Court Justice, 6th Judicial District, there were two available seats and two candidates. However, Republican Brian Burns earned the majority of votes, with 61.92%.

In another highly contested race, Claudia Tenney came out ahead, and earned 56.71% of the votes in Tioga County, to Anthony Brindisi’s 39.98% among mostly democratic and independent voters. For the District 22 Congressional race, Tenney won the seat, district-wide, with 54.4% of the overall votes.

In the 23rd District, Tom Reed, Republican, earned 67.87% of the county votes in this highly contested race with Tracy Mitrano, who earned 30.42% of the vote in Tioga County. Overall, Congressman Reed maintained his seat with 63.1% of the votes, district-wide.

For District 52’s Senate seat, Tioga County rendered 89.15% of the votes for the incumbent, Senator Fred Akshar, and 10.18% of the votes went to challenger Thomas Daniel Quiter. Senator Akshar proclaimed victory at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday evening in the district.

In the 124th Assembly District, Republican Christopher Friend earned 71.89% of the vote, with Democrat Randy Reid earning 27.98% in Tioga County.

Other races in Tioga County were mostly uncontested.

You can view the full results of how Tioga County voted by visiting https://tiogacountyny.com/media/8786/contest_overview_data_2020_05.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2QSqBIr4nkp92ctFkw7OgoLDN9GwK1nFfBLPATpKrCZT2XBEYh8T8xOmM.